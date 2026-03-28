Saw: Every Twist Ending In The Franchise, Ranked

Endings are the load-bearing structure of just about every movie within an ongoing horror franchise. You want to leave audiences on a high note that concludes the film's narrative, yet leaves enough wiggle room and momentum to have them curious for more. Of the serialized horror giants, no one has been consistently better than pulling a buzzworthy fast one year after year than "Saw."

Ever since the one-location horror sensation blew the roof off the Sundance Film Festival with its jaw-dropping twist ending in 2004, the series' subsequent films have proudly continued the tradition. It'll be exciting for fans and newcomers alike to experience these mind-bending finales now that all 10 "Saw" movies are streaming in the same place on Netflix.

While James Wan and Leigh Whannell are responsible for creating "Saw," it's arguable that the series wouldn't have accrued its sonic identity without Charlie Clouser. Not only has he scored every installment, but the track "Hello Zepp" is essentially the series' theme music. These movies may largely take place within dingy warehouses and police stations, but when that track kicks in, it feels like an entire world is opening up before your very eyes. The rhythm of "Hello Zepp" ebbs and flows in a masterful buildup of anticipation and payoff. Even the worst "Saw" ending is partially saved by Clouser and his ability to keep switching things up. With that, let's take a look at these grand Jigsaw hoodwinks and see what makes the best of the best.