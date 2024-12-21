How Many Saw Movies Are There?
"I want to play a game." Before 2004, those six words were just associated with especially fervent Scrabble or Clue enthusiasts. But forevermore, they'll always be connected to the "Saw" franchise and the malicious games enacted by John Kramer/The Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) on his poor captive souls. Across 10 movies, the "Saw" franchise has established a reputation as an especially brutal kind of scary cinema. Many frightening films have jump scares or buckets of blood, but the carnage enacted in the "Saw" titles is on another level. Each installment keeps concocting imaginatively deranged new traps for people to dismember themselves in, much to the enthusiasm of audiences worldwide. People can't get enough of folks parting ways with their fingers and other limbs in the name of survival.
It's clear that the "Saw" movies are not for the faint of heart. What's less obvious for those who don't live and breathe Billy the Puppet, though, is exactly how many "Saw" installments there are. There have been so many "Saw" adventures that it's easy to lose track of this saga's various stories. It's similarly simple to forget which characters recur throughout specific portions of "Saw" history. Wasn't there an entry headlined by Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson? Let's explore how many "Saw" movies there are, and the evolution of both the franchise's mythology and general reputation. It's time to play a game that could be an absolute nightmare for the squeamish ... breaking down the intricacies of all 10 "Saw" movies.
Saw (2004)
What "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was for Walt Disney Animation Studios, 2004's "Saw" was for the larger "Saw" franchise: "the one that started it all." Before all the immense lore of subsequent entries, there was the simple story of Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) awakening in a dingy bathroom chained to pipes. This is the work of the Jigsaw killer, John Kramer, who forces his captives to mutilate themselves in twisted games to survive. Franchise fixtures like Kramer, Amanda (Shawnee Smith), and Billy the Puppet were all introduced in this inaugural installment, which also firmly established the saga's emphasis on detectives and cops squaring off against Kramer.
The creative masterminds behind "Saw," director James Wan and screenwriter Whannell, later recalled that late '90s microbudget horror movies like "The Blair Witch Project" spurred the creation of "Saw." Influence from those "less is more" horror classics, combined with the extremely low-budget nature of the production, ensured that "Saw" didn't show nearly as much on-screen carnage and elaborate traps as its successors. Still, the suggestion of Jigsaw's reputation, not to mention an iconic twist ending, propelled "Saw" to pop culture phenomenon.
The standalone nature of the first film meant that future "Saw" movies would introduce new recurring heroes and villains to the series, with few of this kick-off entry's leads returning. Despite that, the staggering influence of "Saw" on this entire franchise and the 2000s horror scene overall is impossible to overstate.
Saw II (2005)
The key ingredient in "Saw II," beyond establishing that the original sleeper hit could sustain follow-ups, was solidifying Amanda Young's role in the saga. In the first "Saw," she has the esteemed reputation of being the only person to survive the Jigsaw Killer/John Kramer's machinations. In "Saw II," she returns as one of many people trapped in a house rigged with deadly features by Jigsaw. At first portrayed as just another unfortunate soul struggling to survive, she's revealed to be working with Kramer. Amanda has enough appreciation for what Kramer did to her that she decides to collaborate with this monster. "Saw II" even closes with Amanda declaring that, once John Kramer dies, she will take over as the new Jigsaw killer. Just like that, the franchise had multiple memorable villains.
"Saw II" also features Kramer explaining the greater meaning behind his Jigsaw nickname (stemming from him taking puzzle piece-shaped chunks of flesh from victims of his games). Furthermore, "Saw II" brought writer-director Darren Lynn Bouseman to the "Saw" saga. Initially unrelated to the franchise, his spec script "The Desperate" was transformed into "Saw II". He would eventually direct "Saw II" and helm three further "Saw" entries, including 2021's "Spiral: From the Book of Saw." Most importantly, being one of only two "Saw" movies to ever clear $150 million worldwide (on a measly $5 million budget to boot), "Saw II" ensured that this horror franchise wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Saw III (2006)
"Saw III" begins with the franchise's gnarliest traps getting taken up a notch. Now, even if you manage to follow all the clues and rules, you won't survive. The inkling of a chance of victory present in classic Jigsaw traps has evaporated thanks to Amanda, who is taking the traps in an even more sadistic and nihilistic direction. The proceedings then shift to new protagonist Jeff (Angus Macfadyen), whose various "tests" coincide with Amanda's desperate schemes to keep the frail John Kramer alive. "Saw III" concludes on a game-changing note for the franchise: John Kramer and Amanda both perish. Despite being the series' faces of evil to that point, they're never properly resurrected in subsequent installments. Pre-recorded videos and flashbacks keep them alive, but "Saw III" fully disposes of these two foes.
Appearing fleetingly in this feature is Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), a police officer who most moviegoers circa 2005 wouldn't have given a second thought about. For the rest of these initial movies, though, Hoffman proves to be a persistent and important presence in the sprawling "Saw" mythos. The passing of the old guard coincides with establishing a new adversary, all in an installment that set a new worldwide box office high for the franchise that has never been surpassed. The ending of "Saw III" saw John Kramer perish, but after making all that moolah, there was no way this was the end of the "Saw" road.
Saw IV (2007)
After showing up briefly in "Saw III," Hoffman becomes a central character in "Saw IV." This installment sees Jigsaw's reign of terror continuing even after he perishes. Many of the traps this time plague Officer Daniel Rigg (Lyriq Bent), continuing the franchise's obsession with upholders of the law confronting gruesome sights and/or their own tormented past. "Saw IV" has also become infamous for leaning into non-linear storytelling to a greater degree than its predecessors. The result is a plot that jumps all over the "Saw" timeline, presumably out of a desire to ensure that Tobin Bell can come back in some capacity as John Kramer. Not even death can stop this man's on-screen presence through the power of flashbacks.
"Saw IV" received some of the worst reviews of the entire franchise, with many finding its most graphic material incredibly tiresome at this point. Part of the problem was that "Saw IV" was the fourth entry in this saga, with each installment arriving roughly 12 months after the last one. Things that happen in every "Saw" movie were becoming more apparent with this quick deluge of new "Saw" entries, and filtering "Saw IV" through a convoluted story structure didn't suddenly make this franchise feel new again. In hindsight, the greatest (and possibly only major) contribution of "Saw IV" to the saga was firmly establishing Hoffman as the new go-to baddie for the next three movies.
Saw V (2008)
After directing three consecutive installments, Darren Lynn Bousman left the "Saw" franchise to explore other horror interests. David Hackl, who worked as a production designer and second unit director on all previous "Saw" sequels, was called up to helm this entry. For "Saw IV," Hoffman continues his double life as an investigator and the person tasked with keeping Jigsaw's legacy alive. Agent Strahm (Scott Patterson) also returns from "Saw IV," continuing his pursuit of the truth behind this universe's vicious murders. These intertwining storylines resulted in one of the absolute worst-reviewed "Saw" movies in history and one of only two "Saw" entries to garner a CinemaScore grade below a B- from audiences. Even devotees to the "Saw" saga were beginning to greet these films with a shrug.
"Saw V" continued a steep creative decline for the torture horror series, but it certainly didn't suffer financially. "Saw V" was the fourth consecutive "Saw" movie to score a $30+ million domestic opening, an impressive bow showing how much drawing power this series had in the late 2000s. It also earned more than $118 million globally on just a $10.8 million budget, making this another ridiculously profitable "Saw" movie for all involved. Still, all this money couldn't evade the feeling that "Saw V" represented a dire low point for the series, especially since critics felt Tobin Bell's absence from the franchise was more missed than ever. Despite movies like "Saw V" dedicated to fleshing him out, Detective Hoffman was not proving to be the creative savior of "Saw."
Saw VI (2009)
Of all the "Saw" sequels, "Saw VI" may have the greatest cult following simply because it dared to get topical, delivering a storyline that dealt with the American health care crisis. The victims stuck in Jigsaw's traps this go-around are health insurance executives who reject desperate people (including John Kramer) who need treatment. The sly social commentary here is that the only thing more brutal than the torture these characters undergo in "Saw VI" is capitalism dictating who gets health coverage. After so many installments that got too absorbed in non-linear "Saw" lore, a plotline dealing with deeply timely material was a breath of fresh air for "Saw" fans and casual moviegoers alike. This installment even saw Shawnee Smith come back to film new footage as fan-favorite character Amanda.
Unfortunately, these virtues weren't enough to save "Saw VI" at the box office. Committing to the late October release pattern that all previous "Saw" movies stuck to meant that "Saw VI" collided with the wide release opening of "Paranormal Activity." This found-footage horror film was the must-see scarefest of Halloween 2009 and utterly decimated "Saw VI." Previously, commercials for new "Saw" entries declared, "If it's Halloween, it must be 'Saw.'" That confidence in the franchise's viability was shattered after "Saw VI" earned nearly $50 million less than its predecessor. Filmmaker Kevin Greutert (making his directorial debut) rejuvenated the saga's creative juices, but it was glaringly apparent that the public just didn't care.
Saw 3D (2010)
The greatest legacy of "Saw VI" was inspiring its successor to cram in way more narrative material than originally anticipated. Initially, "Saw VI" would have been followed up by a pair of further "Saw" movies wrapping up core parts of the franchise's mythology. However, these two movies were instead crammed into one story, which became 2010's "Saw 3D." The first (and, to date, only) "Saw" title to utilize digital 3D technology, this entry was supposed to make die-hard fans of the saga feel like the entire "Saw" franchise timeline had been leading up to "Saw 3D."
Like many previous installments, "Saw 3D" has two parallel narrative tracks. One concerns a new character (in this case lying author Bobby, played by Sean Patrick Flanery) navigating a slew of horrific Jigsaw traps, while the other plotline revolves around Hoffman and lots of deep "Saw" mythology. Hoffman's subplot eventually culminates in Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) finally returning to the "Saw" franchise after six years.
"Saw 3D" threw a lot at audiences, thematically and literally in the case of those 3D effects, but trying to appease fans with gory 3D mayhem and fan service didn't result in a new horror classic. Critics tore this entry to shreds, with many proclaiming that the dwindling creativity and frights in these films made the saga's end a welcome development. Its box office run did at least significantly improve on "Saw VI," likely thanks in small part to those costlier 3D ticket prices.
Jigsaw (2017)
"Saw" vanished from theaters for seven years, an absence longer than the original six-year stretch of new annual "Saw" installments that dominated the 2000s. Even though "Saw 3D" was marketed as the end of the franchise, you can't keep a lucrative horror saga down. It was only a matter of time before Jigsaw's traps decimated the big screen again. That return arrived in late October 2017 with "Jigsaw," the final "Saw" installment (to date) to open in the franchise's famous late October launchpad.
This entry was meant to take the "Saw" films into a slightly different and more accessible direction, a deviation reflected in its directors. This installment ended up as the only post-2004 "Saw" entry not directed by either Bousman, Hackl, or Greutert. Instead, "Daybreakers" and "Predestination" helmers The Spierig Brothers stepped behind the camera.
Despite ambitions of making "Jigsaw" a departure from the saga's norms, this was yet another "Saw" sequel focusing on captive people navigating traps and detectives trying to solve crimes. "Jigsaw" largely garnered a shrug from critics upon its release, and just as "Saw VI" was overshadowed by "Paranormal Activity" in 2009, "Jigsaw" was undercut by a competing horror film — in this case, "Happy Death Day." That unique take on the slasher genre had the creative spark that "Jigsaw" lacked. Though it did fine at the box office, "Jigsaw" didn't compellingly justify the "Saw" series rising from the dead.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)
If "Jigsaw" was a mild tweaking of the "Saw" formula, then "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" was a complete overhaul of what audiences expected from these titles. This May 2021 entry abandoned all pre-existing "Saw" characters for a standalone story involving a Jigsaw copycat killer. This murderer is targeting cops, which eventually involves morally upstanding officer Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) and his father Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson).
Veteran "Saw" director Darren Lynn Bousman and "Jigsaw" writer Josh Stolberg returned for this installment, though John Kramer/Jigsaw was relegated to a photographic cameo. Grisly traps and a classic bleak cliffhanger ending did endure in "Spiral," though, as did certain editing and camerawork techniques from earlier entries.
The focus on a new killer (as well as a fresh puppet named Mr. Snuggles rather than franchise mainstay Billy) and an unexplored corner of the "Saw" universe was a bold move on paper. However, "Spiral" never caught on, with Rock's dramatic acting and predictable storytelling getting especially lambasted. Given how disconnected "Spiral" was from the other "Saw" movies, the franchise quickly left Zeke Banks and his storyline behind. Any dangling "Spiral" plot threads or potential connections to deeper "Saw" lore have gone unexplored. The series' longtime producers even openly discussed the biggest flaw in "Spiral." The film didn't lack ambition, but that wasn't enough to curry the favor of "Saw" aficionados.
Saw X (2023)
Since "Saw 3D," the "Saw" franchise had been trying frantically to rejigger things. This culminated in "Spiral," which attempted to create a new incarnation of the Jigsaw Killer and abandon all prior mythos in the series. With "Saw X" in 2023, though, the "Saw" franchise finally got back on track thanks to one inspired choice: focusing on John Kramer. After being reduced to posthumous flashbacks or dying in a bed in most previous movies, "Saw X" was set between "Saw" and "Saw II" to allow Kramer to headline his own outing. This installment saw Kramer trying to treat his severe cancer case with a special medical treatment in Mexico ... which turns out to be a scam. He subsequently puts the folks behind this scheme through various gruesome Jigsaw traps as revenge.
In the original "Saw," John Kramer was talked about in hushed whispers as a terrifying madman. Nearly 20 years later in "Saw X," he's depicted as a straightforward protagonist who even gets a child sidekick, Carlos (Jorge Briseño), whom he eventually tries to save from ultimate villain Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund). "Saw X" really appealed to the die-hard "Saw" fans with this entry, right down to bringing back Shawnee Smith in a major capacity as Amanda Young. Going this route proved a recipe for success financially, while also garnering way better than usual reviews for a "Saw" installment. "Saw X" officially revived the franchise for a new decade.
What is the future of the Saw movies?
The ending of "Saw X" concluded things on enough of an open-ended note (while keeping baddie Cecilia alive and hankering for vengeance) to make it easy to imagine where a sequel would go. A September 2025 date has been set for "Saw XI," which will be helmed by "Saw X" director Kevin Greutert and penned by frequent "Saw" screenwriter Marcus Dunstan. Specific plot developments for "Saw XI" are tightly concealed as of this writing, but Dunstan has teased it will have a vengeful spirit. Tobin Bell has also confirmed he will return as John Kramer for this outing, thus ensuring the most beloved character in the "Saw" universe will persist. Though he died in "Saw III," the "Saw" franchise refuses to let Kramer go, much to the delight of "Saw" purists.
But what about the other corner of 2020s "Saw" media? Will "Spiral 2" ever happen? Chris Rock previously said he was eager for further "Spiral" installments, and the film concludes with a grisly cliffhanger ending that could easily sustain a follow-up. However, the film's lackluster box office and critical reception halted those grand ambitions. For now, the "Saw" franchise is fully concentrating on John Kramer and other fixtures of older "Saw" movies. A mid-credits "Saw X" scene even hinted that Detective Hoffman could come back in further sequels. The "Saw" movies aren't dying anytime soon ... just don't expect them to feature more Chris Rock antics.