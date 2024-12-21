How Many Saw Movies Are There?

"I want to play a game." Before 2004, those six words were just associated with especially fervent Scrabble or Clue enthusiasts. But forevermore, they'll always be connected to the "Saw" franchise and the malicious games enacted by John Kramer/The Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) on his poor captive souls. Across 10 movies, the "Saw" franchise has established a reputation as an especially brutal kind of scary cinema. Many frightening films have jump scares or buckets of blood, but the carnage enacted in the "Saw" titles is on another level. Each installment keeps concocting imaginatively deranged new traps for people to dismember themselves in, much to the enthusiasm of audiences worldwide. People can't get enough of folks parting ways with their fingers and other limbs in the name of survival.

It's clear that the "Saw" movies are not for the faint of heart. What's less obvious for those who don't live and breathe Billy the Puppet, though, is exactly how many "Saw" installments there are. There have been so many "Saw" adventures that it's easy to lose track of this saga's various stories. It's similarly simple to forget which characters recur throughout specific portions of "Saw" history. Wasn't there an entry headlined by Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson? Let's explore how many "Saw" movies there are, and the evolution of both the franchise's mythology and general reputation. It's time to play a game that could be an absolute nightmare for the squeamish ... breaking down the intricacies of all 10 "Saw" movies.