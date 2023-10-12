Every Alternate Ending For The Saw Franchise Explained

Spoilers ahead for every "Saw" movie.

What has given the "Saw" franchise its incredible staying power? Is it the gore or the quick-cut editing? Maybe it's the villain and sometimes protagonist John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell. There's a handful of elements that have made the series popular. Nu metal has, concerningly, had a role to play, but the real stars of the "Saw" franchise are the twist endings.

Every "Saw" film has an ending that you wouldn't have believed when you first sat down to watch the story unfold. Sometimes the twists are carefully layered throughout the rest of the film. Sometimes they're wild left turns that rewrite the entire "Saw" franchise timeline in an attempt to get one over on the audience. Either way, the endings are always a raucous surprise that have to be seen to be believed.

The "Saw" franchise kicked off right at the peak of DVD culture. That means plenty of the movies came with unrated versions, director's cuts, and DVD extras. Sometimes that DVD package came with a slightly altered ending as a special treat. The full "Saw" story is hard enough to follow without all these variations, so here's a rundown on every alternate ending the "Saw" franchise has ever given us.