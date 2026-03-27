5 Best TV Shows Like Hulu's Love Story

After "Love Story" premiered on FX and Hulu in February 2026, it became an immediate hit — not because the story was new or novel, but because audiences really loved the show's style, cast, and high-stakes drama. Intended as an anthology series, this show — created by Connor Hines and produced by TV powerhouse Ryan Murphy, responsible for other entries in his "American Story" series which includes "American Crime Story" — centers its first season around a real-life love story that ended in unimaginable tragedy in the 1990s: the doomed marriage between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. (In the series, they're portrayed by Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon.)

Most people know that the two perished in a horrible plane crash — in a small plane that John himself was piloting as he, Carolyn, and Carolyn's sister (Sydney Lemmon in the series) intended to journey from an airfield near New York to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Tragically, the plane crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, and all three of them died in the crash.

"Love Story" just wrapped up that inaugural season and is a certified critical hit — not to mention that women across the country (and world) have been buying tortoiseshell headbands and tiny sunglasses in bulk so they can copy Carolyn's iconic style. So if you fell in love with the sweeping drama and pathos of "Love Story," what should you watch next? We went with a mix of historical dramas and tragic love stories, so add these shows to your watchlist if you simply loved "Love Story."