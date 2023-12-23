The Ending Of The Crown's Series Finale Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Crown"

When "The Crown" premiered on Netflix back in 2016, it was one of the streamer's early prestige TV series, tackling — via historical fiction as opposed to documentary — the British monarchy around the midpoint of the twentieth century. Because the first two seasons of "The Crown" were set in a distant enough past, the audience wasn't necessarily familiar with the political intricacies and personal anecdotes that the show brought to life on the screen. Most viewers weren't alive for the coronation of Elizabeth II and don't have memories to compare to the series' recreation (or embellishment) of the actual events.

However, as the timeline of "The Crown" progressed from the late 1940s into the 1960s with Season 3 and the 1980s with Season 4, the audience's life experiences and collective memories began to catch up. This made it trickier for show creator Peter Morgan to creatively script situations that unfolded on television and in the tabloids, and that became even more true in Seasons 5 and 6, which take place in the 1990s and early 2000s. As "The Crown" drew to a close, the plot points alternated between painstaking duplications of notorious moments and the imagined private conversations and crises that may have occurred in between.

But beyond retelling the often soap opera-like story of the Windsors, "The Crown" used Elizabeth II as a living framework with which to examine the institution of the British monarchy and its place in a modern globalized world. Morgan pays off the questions he's been pondering for six seasons with an emotionally affecting finale that comes to some complicated conclusions about his stoic protagonist and her royal role.