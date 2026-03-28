Heartbreaking Details About Amanda Seyfried's Life

When people talk about the most exciting actors working today, the conversation needs to include Amanda Seyfried. She's undergone one of the most impressive transformations, from "Mean Girls" to now. She should've been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the eponymous role in "The Testament of Ann Lee," an underseen film that was snubbed during the 2026 Oscars. But she can also do more mainstream fare, as exemplified in "The Housemaid," where she implicitly understood that the movie was supposed to be campy fun.

It's hard picking a favorite Seyfried role, as she can expertly move between drama and comedy with ease. But it probably goes without saying that things haven't been easy for the actor over the years. The same thing could be said about any woman working in Hollywood, but Seyfried has had to go through a lot to maintain a steady acting career.

From before she made it big to professional disappointments later in her career, Seyfried has endured much. "The Testament of Ann Lee" may have gone unnoticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but it's only a matter of time until people wake up and take notice of her talent.