Heartbreaking Details About Amanda Seyfried's Life
When people talk about the most exciting actors working today, the conversation needs to include Amanda Seyfried. She's undergone one of the most impressive transformations, from "Mean Girls" to now. She should've been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the eponymous role in "The Testament of Ann Lee," an underseen film that was snubbed during the 2026 Oscars. But she can also do more mainstream fare, as exemplified in "The Housemaid," where she implicitly understood that the movie was supposed to be campy fun.
It's hard picking a favorite Seyfried role, as she can expertly move between drama and comedy with ease. But it probably goes without saying that things haven't been easy for the actor over the years. The same thing could be said about any woman working in Hollywood, but Seyfried has had to go through a lot to maintain a steady acting career.
From before she made it big to professional disappointments later in her career, Seyfried has endured much. "The Testament of Ann Lee" may have gone unnoticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but it's only a matter of time until people wake up and take notice of her talent.
Amanda Seyfried was bullied as a kid
Amanda Seyfried's film debut was in "Mean Girls" where she plays one of the Plastics, Karen Smith. Her whole thing is that she's pretty much too dumb to function, but when Seyfried was actually in high school, she was on the receiving end of some nasty comments.
Seyfried may have had her big break with "Mean Girls," but she acted at a young age in soap operas like "As the World Turns" and "All My Children." She even had an opportunity to act alongside future Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan on the latter series. She also got into modeling at a young age but was still bullied by her peers over her looks. In an interview with (via Digital Spy), she revealed, "I was made fun of at school for being pale and ugly."
It must have been somewhat validating for her breakout role to be a character who's part of an elite clique known for their looks. But her experiences in high school clearly stuck with her. When she was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she referred to her overall experience during that time in her life as "traumatizing."
She was fired from her first major acting gig
It wasn't just school where Amanda Seyfried felt out of place. She appeared on "The Jess Cagle Show" about how the atmosphere on the set of "As the World Turns" wasn't exactly inviting. "Not that anyone was being mean to me, like to my face, but it wasn't a warm environment," Seyfried explained. "These people were coming to work, doing their thing, and leaving. And I was a 15-year-old who wanted to be an actor."
Seyfried is also the first to admit that she wasn't particularly good at acting when she was a teen. For that reason, she got fired pretty swiftly from "As the World Turns," only appearing on 16 episodes. And she knows she was let go due to her acting quality. As she told Backstage, "It was absolutely, without a doubt, because I was that bad. I was so uncomfortable. I had it in me, but if you aren't comfortable, you can't access your skill."
If there was a silver lining to getting rejected at such a young age, it's that it forced Seyfried to get better. She took classes and felt much more confident going into "All My Children," which eventually led to her getting cast in "Mean Girls." And she would enjoy far nicer film sets later in her career. Seyfried recalled feeling "totally seen" by Hugh Jackman during the making of "Les Misérables." The movie required live singing, which made her nervous, but it sounds like Jackman was a stellar scene partner.
Men acted gross to her after Mean Girls
Daytime soap operas are one thing, but "Mean Girls" helped elevate Amanda Seyfried to a whole new level of fame. But with that newfound status comes some undesirable side effects. In "Mean Girls," Seyfried's character Karen is astoundingly dumb, and during one part, she says she can predict if it's already raining with her breasts. She told Marie Claire that after "Mean Girls" came out, men would ask her if it was raining: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."
Many child stars have put Hollywood on blast for sexualizing them at a young age. Seyfried enduring such comments is unfortunately not new, and from a young age, she knew she wanted to get out of the "dumb blonde" mold early on. The 2000s were filled with blonde jokes, so it could have been easy for Seyfried to be stuck with that trope. She told Variety how she went to a lot of auditions for those types of roles: "If I hadn't done 'Big Love,' I was going to be Karen Smith. All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends. I wasn't going to be the lead, because for whatever reason I didn't fit into that. I don't know what it was."
"Big Love" is a drama series about a fundamentalist Mormon family, with Seyfried playing a daughter confronting her father's polygamy. Suffice it to say, it's a vastly different character than Karen Smith and it allowed Seyfried to show off her range. She would go on to show her musical chops in "Mamma Mia!" and her nerdier side in "Jennifer's Body."
Amanda Seyfried has been put in uncomfortable positions on sets
In recent years, there's been a greater emphasis on the importance of having intimacy coordinators on film sets where actors are asked to engage in intimate material. Amanda Seyfried has done her share of nude and sex scenes throughout her filmography, but she's largely spoken positively about those experiences in the past.
When interviewed by IndieWire in 2013, she talked about how she had no problem simulating sex in "Lovelace" because it made sense for the story and character. "There's no part in this movie that makes me think, 'Oh, wow, she's naked,' Seyfried explained. "She's a porn star! We simulated some scenes but there's no graphic content in this movie, at all."
Still, being okay with nudity in some cases doesn't mean Seyfried was fine with it all of the time. In 2022, when the topic of intimacy coordinators was more of an issue, she recalled to Porter being placed in one uncomfortable circumstance early in her career: "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why." At any age, nudity and sex scenes should be crafted with the utmost of care to ensure that everyone involved is comfortable with the material.
She's struggled with mental illness her whole life
At 19 years old, Amanda Seyfried was first experiencing major fame and learning how to navigate it. It was also around this time that she was officially diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, as she revealed to Vogue in 2026 (via The Independent). It got so bad her mother needed to come to California to help her: "I was living in Marina del Rey at the time, shooting 'Big Love,' and my mom had to take a sabbatical from work in Pennsylvania to live with me for a month. I got my brain scans, and that's when I got on medication — which to this day, I'm on every night."
This wasn't the first time Seyfried opened up about her medication usage to manage her OCD. She brought it up to Allure in 2016, talking frankly about how she'll probably never get off Lexapro: "It's not a mass; it's not a cyst. But it's there. Why do you need to prove it? If you can treat it, you treat it."
She's discussed how OCD kept her away from many of the vices many young actors suffer from, as she never really went to night clubs or drank too much alcohol. She also avoided putting a stove and oven in her guest house out of the fear that someone could burn the structure down.
The birth of her second child was difficult
Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their first child in 2017. They had another baby in 2020, but that delivery came with some complications.
She remained vague to People when discussing her situation, but offered these details: "I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay, but it was tricky, and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma." She explained that she had to keep seeing the doctor for a while after the delivery and only mentioned that the issue at hand was a "spinal thing."
She also spoke about the risks of postpartum depression and being very aware with both of her children's births that it could happen. She credited cognitive behavioral therapy for helping with her first child and continuing to take Lexapro for the second.
In 2021, Seyfried starred in the film "A Mouthful of Air," where she plays a mother confronting postpartum depression after the birth of her first child while preparing for another. She told Rural Mom she hoped the ending of "A Mouthful of Air" would encourage more women to get the help they need: "Because it's stigmatized, hard to talk about, hard to make movies about. As the years go by and this becomes more of a conversion that more people are willing and open to having, then less and less people are going to end up like Julie in this story."
She had to get away from Hollywood
With a thriving acting career, it's understandable that Amanda Seyfried still spends a lot of time in places like Los Angeles. However, when it comes to her family, she's raising her kids a little bit off the map. When talking with "CBS News" about her lifestyle, she admits the hustle and bustle of the big city wasn't for her, "There are a lot of people that are working in a way that doesn't necessarily make it feel like a safe place. This is exactly what I have always wanted."
The "This" in that last statement is a farmhouse in upstate New York that's filled with animals. It's been beneficial for her myriad anxieties, as there's always something to do to get her mind off of any negative thoughts. Her farmhouse also functions as a nonprofit rescue where they bring in a lot of animals, usually ones that are older, to look after them when their original owners can't.
Being away from where most films are shot hasn't slowed Seyfried down. She still has plenty of projects on deck, but she has one crucial caveat for maintaining a good work-life balance, as she told Vogue, "I can say, 'Listen, I'll make this work, but ... I have to sleep with my kids Friday night, Saturday, Sunday — I have to go to bed with them.' That's my only rule. And it does fuel me. I mean, it probably helps them, but it definitely helps me."
Amanda Seyfried worked for years to play Glinda in Wicked (but failed)
Amanda Seyfried isn't just an incredible actor. She's also a talented singer, as shown in films like "Mamma Mia!" and "Les Misérables." But even after decades in the entertainment industry, there are still challenges to getting the parts she wants, and she doesn't always come out on top. Case in point: Seyfried auditioned six times to try to land the role of Glinda in "Wicked," but it ultimately went to Ariana Grande.
The audition process occurred when Seyfried was filming Hulu's "The Dropout," which focuses on the life and scandal of Elizabeth Holmes. She would win a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for that part, but still, she wanted Glinda, stating, "On the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much. I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life."
She'd later talk to People about how Grande was ultimately the right pick for Glinda: "It's an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well. And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it's meant to be for sure." There's little doubt Seyfried would have been great for Glinda, and she probably would have walked away with an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, like Grande did. At least it may be hard to complain about losing out on one part, even a beloved one, with a filmography as awesome as Seyfried's.