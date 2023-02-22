Amanda Seyfried Remembers Feeling 'Totally Seen' By Hugh Jackman On Les Misérables

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Seyfried reiterated that she had been very self-conscious about her singing during the filming of "Les Misérables." As director Tom Hooper did not use pre-recorded tracks during filming, Seyfried had to rely on her live singing voice while on set. But thankfully, Jackman — who played her on-screen surrogate father, Jean Valjean — was on hand to guide her through the process.

"I just remember [Jackman] being so warm, and him knowing that I was struggling and just feeling like he was there for me," Seyfried said. "When you trust your partner like that, even if you're feeling like sh*t, something real comes through and I'm able to speak-sing."

In the end, "Les Misérables" had a lot of speak-singing, contributing to the gritty feel that Hooper sought to evoke with his portrayal of 19th-century Paris. But as for the intimate scene between Seyfried and Jackman that Variety replayed for Seyfried, the actress called it beautiful while complimenting Jackman's compassion. "I just felt totally seen by him," she said.

So, perhaps Seyfried really has changed her tune when it comes to "Les Misérables." Or, at least, her experiences have given her the confidence to sing her way through "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."