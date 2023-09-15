The Ending Of A Mouthful Of Air Explained

Although it features a talented cast and some gut-wrenchingly real depictions of depression and anxiety, "A Mouthful of Air" likely slipped under a lot of viewers' radars. The film — based on the 2003 novel of the same name by the film's writer-director Amy Koppelman — follows Julie (Amanda Seyfried), a children's book writer who struggles with depression and her own sense of self-doubt as her son's first birthday approaches. Eventually, Julie is unable to fight against her own darkness and attempts to take her own life, but fails. As she recovers, she's forced to deal with her own lingering feelings and the reactions and pain seen in those around her that stem from her lowest moment.

"A Mouthful of Air" is an experience that touches on some very dark levels of depression through Seyfried's incredible performance, leaving viewers on the verge of tears at times. Julie's story isn't afraid to explore the often unseen perspective of someone battling depression and touches on the stressors of being new parents. It's a film full of tender emotion that hits hard at times and constantly builds all the way towards its gutting finale. Plus, a lot of what the film shows fits perfectly with the growing conversations around mental health and increasing awareness of the issues surrounding it. So let's delve into the ending of "A Mouthful of Air" and look at its relevant themes.