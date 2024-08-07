Child Stars That Put Hollywood On Blast

Being a child star can be tough. According to neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, director of Comprehend the Mind, a child's wellbeing can be impaired by the rigors of Hollywood life. "The constant demand to perform at peak levels can lead to chronic stress, anxiety disorders, and depression, impacting mental health significantly," Dr. Hafeez exclusively told Looper. "The focus on external validation and fame can distort personal values and priorities, influencing future decisions and life satisfaction." Relationships with family and friends can also be negatively impacted, since parents often take on managerial roles that further blur the line between home life and career, and the time-consuming demands of acting make socialization harder.

In light of all that, it's no surprise that many child stars have had extremely difficult experiences navigating the pitfalls of fame in early life. Child safety laws have been expanding across Hollywood, as entertainment and employment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of Mills, Sadat, Dowlat LLP exclusively told Looper. "Child safety continues to be a focus for legislators around the country," Dowlatshahi said. "Specifically, in the film industry, SAG-AFTRA has made it a point of emphasis by ensuring limits on working hours, available hotlines, and background checks on those working with minors." While this is welcome news, sadly, it comes too late for many. The following child stars have all spoken out against Hollywood's treatment of kids.

This article discusses sensitive topics, including the sexual abuse of children. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).