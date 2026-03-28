The Hardest Stephen King Character To Get Right In Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Series Isn't Who You Think

Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" is an epic, told across decades, discovered by the author as it was composed. It spans thousands of pages, hundreds of thousands of words, and features so much lore that we still haven't reached the end of its secrets. To call it "complex" is an understatement.

And that complexity extends to the characters in King's multi-book saga. In the world of "The Dark Tower," because of the lengthy timeline and depth of characterization, even the most straightforward figures are hiding layers of depth that slowly bubble to the surface over the course of the story. That means every character is hard to adapt, but some will inevitably be trickier to nail than others, and when it comes to the hardest character to get right in the entire series, it's probably not who you think.

Yes, Eddie Dean is a recovering heroin addict with a very dark past, and Susannah Dean is a newly formed personality built out of the two disparate figures who once shared her body, but it's not either of them who is the toughest to get right. Even Roland Deschain, who has to carry the weight of the world beneath a stony exterior, isn't truly the trickiest character. That honor goes to a boy named Jake Chambers, and he may well be the linchpin holding the entirety of Mike Flanagan's upcoming "Dark Tower" series together. If, that is, the show gets him right.