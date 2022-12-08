Mike Flanagan Gets The Green Light For The Amazon Project We've All Been Waiting For

When one door closes, a portal opens to a wild fantasy world of one of Stephen King's most ambitious and well-regarded book series to date. King may be known for horror classics such as "Carrie" and "The Shining," but his foray into fantasy is equally as significant. The story of gunslinging Roland and his bid to destroy epic King villain The Man In Black is at the forefront of "The Dark Tower." A seven-part book series, King spent decades toiling away until eventually finishing it in 2004 (via StephenKing.com). Now all that is missing to truly complete the story is to adapt it successfully. And if there is anyone that has proven themselves worthy of such a task, it's Mike Flanagan.

The director has become notable in recent years for his horror work for Netflix. However, he is also a veteran of adapting King's work for the screen. Flanagan's significant blockbuster accomplishment was filming "Doctor Sleep," a film that beautifully merged book canon as well as Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining." It is no secret that Flanagan's dream was to adapt "The Dark Tower," and the horror auteur finally got his wish.