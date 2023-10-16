Fall Of The House Of Usher Proves Mike Flanagan Will Make Major Changes To The Dark Tower (& That's A Good Thing)

"The Fall of the House of Usher" is Mike Flanagan's best series yet. His reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe's macabre tale is ambitious and masterfully weaves together several of the author's iconic stories into a singular narrative about a powerful family's downfall. What's more, its success is bound to ignite a surge of momentum for Flanagan as he gets ready to tackle "The Dark Tower" following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Adapting Stephen King's magnum opus was once considered an impossible feat — a notion that was given more weight after the 2017 movie starring Idris Elba went catastrophically wrong. However, Flanagan has dreamed of giving it a go for quite some time, and he recently told Fangoria that it's close to becoming a reality. "I feel really good about where we are. Oddly, where we are at the moment is completely frozen, because of the strike, but we had a wonderful spring with it and we're making enormous progress on it."

Flanagan hopes to adapt "Dark Tower" as a five-season TV series and two feature films. That's going to be a mammoth task indeed, but it's probably the only way to do justice to King's sprawling fantasy-western saga, which currently boasts eight novels, as well as short stories, comics, and more. The good news, though, is that Flanagan has a history of successfully translating King's most challenging works onto the screen. Sure, he generally understands every author he adapts, but King is one he's particularly on the same wavelength as, and he isn't afraid to make bold changes. "Fall of the House of Usher" proves this, and this mentality will serve him well going into a project that's as daunting and audacious as "The Dark Tower."