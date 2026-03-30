Tragic Details About Jane Fonda That You Never Knew

Jane Fonda announced during a 2017 interview with The Edit (as quoted by the BBC) that she had been sexually molested as a child.

"To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females — I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn't do or say the right thing. I know young girls who've been raped and didn't even know it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said no the wrong way,'" she said at the time.

Additionally, in her autobiography, "My Life So Far," Fonda revealed that her actor, father Henry Fonda, was often emotionally and physically distant from her, and that his random bouts of anger and emotional abuse left her desperate to please him. She tried to project a level of perfection that no human being could possibly maintain. She became so reluctant to admit that she might be hurt or sick to her family that when she broke her arm playing as a child, she concealed her pain until her father — furious that she had refused to wash her hands before dinner– seized her and forced her limb under the tap. The pain became so great that she passed out, to his horror. They would go on to have a difficult, strained relationship that lasted until Henry Fonda's death.