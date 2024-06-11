Jane Fonda's Barbarella Nude Scene Had To Be Reshot For A Wild Reason

Though many wouldn't rank it among the best science fiction movies of all time (in fact, many might place it with the sci-fi flicks that became unwatchable with age), 1968's "Barbarella" is undeniably iconic. The camp favorite stars Jane Fonda as the titular heroine, who is sent by the United States government to track down the creator of a planet-destroying weapon, scientist Durand Durand (Milo O'Shea). Of course, her mission is full of strange twists and turns that make the movie quite a unique watch. Fonda herself had an unusual time making it, to say the least, having to immerse herself in a wacky sci-fi universe, wear odd costumes, and even film a nude scene — one that had to be reshot for a wild reason.

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Fonda appeared and discussed several subjects, including the making of "Barbarella." She specifically noted that her nude scene was not only difficult for her to shoot but that an unexpected animal nuisance created the need for a reshoot. "A bat kept flying between the camera and me. And we had to do the whole thing over again the next day — only I had a hangover," she said (via Vulture). Speaking to Vanity Fair, she highlighted that her body dysmorphia made filming this scene and the movie as a whole a psychologically taxing experience.

Now decades removed from the project and the far from enjoyable shoot, Fonda has a complicated relationship with "Barbarella."