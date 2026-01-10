5 Stephen King Books That Were Inspired By Real Life Events

Stephen King is the creator of some of the most indelible images in all of horror. Who can forget Pennywise, the clown from "It," peering up out of a sewer drain? He's the man who brought us "The Shining" and its snowbound Overlook Hotel, full of mystery and tragedy. He invented The Dark Tower, and Carrie, and Cujo, and Christine, the evil car — which, by the way, became a film by John Carpenter that holds up as one of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations.

What some Constant Readers may not know, however, is that King often takes inspiration from real-life events. Even though his stories often feature elements that are supernatural, paranormal, and inexplicable, King bases a lot of his stories on things he has encountered in the real world. "The Shining," for example, was sparked by a snowy stay in a Colorado hotel , and King once sat next to a man dressed as Ronald McDonald on a flight (we assume you can work out for yourself which book that led to).

"I think people have a hunger for things that are scary, and for the fantastic that is sort of wedded to everyday life and every day things," he told the Utica Observer-Dispatch. In other words, by depicting a reality infected with an even-more-obvious touch of the horrific, King is able to comment on modern life as he gives us all nightmares. Here are five more Stephen King books that were inspired by real-world events.