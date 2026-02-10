We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Stephen King adaptations, it's inevitable that something gets lost between the page and the screen. If you consider that most of his novels range between 400-600 pages and that some of them clock in at over 1000 pages, then you'll know that it can be difficult to turn a King book into a movie without making some major omissions.

Whenever a movie or a TV show truly captures the spirit of King's original novel (if not every single detail), it's an impressive achievement. That's why we decided to compile the 10 most faithful Stephen King adaptations, ranked according to that faithfulness, rather than based on the overall quality of the movie itself.

You'll see some of the same directors pop up on this list multiple times, because it turns out that Rob Reiner and Frank Darabont have a knack for making good King movies. Whether they come from his novels, or his short stories.