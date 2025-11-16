Quentin Tarantino Called This '70s Thriller One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made (And He's Right)

Quentin Tarantino is more than one of Hollywood's greatest directors. He's also an avid movie buff who is always eager to share his love of his favorite films, past and present. From his open adoration of the FX series "Justified" — which prompted him to cast star Timothy Olyphant in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — to his obsession with blaxploitation films and spaghetti Westerns, he's never been shy about the movies that inspired him. One of Tarantino's favorites is "Sorcerer," a '70s flop that turned into a big hit. He called it one of the greatest movies of all time.

"Sorcerer" is a 1977 thriller directed by William Friedkin (who died in 2023). Friedkin was relatively fresh off of making "The Exorcist" a few years earlier. Unlike that horrifying family drama, "Sorcerer" centers on a group of four criminal outcasts in South America who come together for a job transporting a dangerous load of dynamite. The whole cargo is unstable, and it could blow at any time.

Though it wasn't a hit at the time of its release (and was initially panned by critics), retrospectives have since agreed that Friedkin's "Sorceror" is nothing less than a masterpiece; one that left a lasting influence on modern cinema. Gripping action, nail-biting tension, and expert direction made it a filmmaker fave, from Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola, to Christopher Nolan. All of them have taken influence from Friedkin's thriller.