Tragic Details About The Office Star Mindy Kaling

For nearly a decade on "The Office," Mindy Kaling brought to life Kelly Kapoor, Dunder Mifflin's customer service representative. Bursting with energy, drama, and the gift of gab, Kelly doesn't exactly live a life that's fraught with hardship. Rather, her main trials include keeping up with celebrity gossip (many even think she should've been a gossip columnist) and obsessing over unavailable guys like Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak).

But when the cameras stopped rolling, and Kaling stepped back into her own shoes, she faced a myriad of hurdles that would've sent her on-screen persona into a tailspin. While Kelly is no stranger to being a minority in a workplace setting, with the occasional offensive comment thrown her way by Michael Scott (Steve Carell), she never has to prove herself. Kaling — as the only minority in the room — felt that she had to consistently show her worth as a writer and producer on "The Office."

As Kaling fought to garner appreciation for her comedic chops, the industry as a whole was often unkind to her. Over the years, while building an empire for herself as a multifaceted creative, she was made to feel self-conscious about her body, with snide comments from coworkers about her appearance cutting deep. Even audiences were critical, with many South Asian women bashing Kaling for how she chose to represent them in her projects. All the while, Kaling has dealt with personal challenges outside of her career, including the passing of her mother from pancreatic cancer and navigating single motherhood without her guidance.