Mindy Kaling Is Taking A Beating On Twitter For Her HBO Velma Series

Mindy Kaling's long awaited "Velma" series (an animated reimagining of the "Scooby-Doo!" universe) has finally hit HBO Max and ... it's fine.

On the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the show currently holds a non-certified "fresh" rating of 60%, meaning six of its ten reviews leaned toward the positive side. That's a pretty lukewarm reception for a new series centered on a well-known IP and starring one of TV's most prolific talents.

Upon seeing the trailer, Sabina Graves of Gizmodo criticized the series' played-out "mean-girlification" of its title character, further elaborating that the tone and sense of humor of "Velma" belonged in the early 2010s (a period during which Kaling's medical-romcom "The Mindy Project" flourished for several seasons). In her review of "Velma," The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han described the series as thinking itself "too smart" for the source material it was mining, while also relying too heavily on rote meta-humor. For example, the series begins with a fleetingly amusing, perhaps well-constructed, but overlong sequence wherein a group of women comment on the television tradition of over-sexualizing characters in a pilot episode — while simultaneously taking a sensationalized group shower. There's enough of this sort of self-referential humor throughout the first episode to make even Deadpool blush.

Overall, it appears that "Velma" has resonated with critics as a promising but out-of-touch attempt to bring "Scooby-Doo!" into the modern age. Audiences, however, have had a far harsher reaction to the series, with many online making things bizarrely personal.