15 TV Shows Like Ozark You Need To Check Out

The protagonist of "Barry" is further along in his personal arc than Marty Byrde when we pick up his story, and his ride is wilder over the course of 32 episodes. Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) is a former Marine sniper who returns from war to a career as a hit man under the guidance of old family friend Monroe Fuches (Steven Root). When we catch up with Barry, he has just discovered an acting class run by the self-absorbed, washed-up actor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

While the rest of the shows on this list center around characters who turn to crime after (mostly) upright lives, Barry flips this in trying to go straight after years as a professional killer. The series won 10 Emmy awards from 55 nominations in its four seasons on HBO: Hader won twice as best lead actor in a comedy and Winkler took home his first-ever Emmy statuette in 2018 as best supporting actor in the genre. The series finale left no plot threads unresolved and Winkler thought "Barry" ending after four seasons was perfect timing.

The comedy is as dark as anything we've ever seen, with truly shocking twists, and the talented cast runs much deeper than Hader, Root, and Winkler. Anthony Carrigan earned three Emmy nominations for playing Chechen mobster NoHo Hank to perfection, and Sarah Goldberg's breakout performance as Barry's acting classmate Sally Reed is captivating throughout. Goldberg earned several award nominations for her work on "Barry," including one for an Emmy in 2019.