Better Call Saul Recap: One Last Smoke

This article contains spoilers for "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 13, "Saul Gone."

Having a favorite show reach the end of its run is like having a group of trusted friends move far away. They remain in memory, and there might even be a special reunion once in a while, but in the end we must move on without our trusted companions. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould first introduced us to the "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" universe in January of 2008 and took it away last night with the masterfully assembled "Saul Gone."

They had established a solid precedent with the satisfying ending of "Breaking Bad," with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) freeing Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and staying just far enough ahead of the police to die from lung cancer instead of a bullet. In "Saul Gone," Gilligan and Gould bring back lots of old faces from the franchise like friends gathering for a going away party. They even carefully lay each interaction out like bookends for us, reversing the order of how each character came into this fictional world in choosing when to send them out.