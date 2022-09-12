Why Henry Winkler Thinks Barry Should End Before It Jumps The Shark

Of the numerous HBO original programs currently on the slate, few can measure up to the popularity and acclaim of "Barry." Since premiering in March of 2018, courtesy of creators Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the program has become a small screen favorite thanks primarily to its gripping story. It centers on seasoned hitman Barry Berkman (Hader), who travels to Los Angeles, California, on what should've been a run-of-the-mill assignment. However, he winds up studying under thespian Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) in his acting class, prompting him to rethink his personal and professional paths.

The story of "Barry" is full of chaos, betrayal, and drama — more than one season alone could contain. Thus, Season 2 premiered just over a year after Season 1, yet fans were still not fully satisfied. In response, HBO gave Season 3 a green light and kicked off that batch of episodes in April of 2022 at long last. A fourth season is indeed on the horizon, as HBO confirmed a month after Season 3 arrived, and considering the consistent praise the series has received up to this point, future seasons likely aren't out of the realm of possibility. Although, not everyone thinks the show should stick around that long.

In the eyes of Gene Cousineau himself, Henry Winkler, "Barry" should end with Season 4. Here's why.