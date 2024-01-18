The Ending Of Fargo Season 5 Explained

As Dot confronts her past, viewers learn that she was taken in as a teenager by Roy and his first wife Linda (Kari Matchett). Roy was cruel to both of them, as well as his son Gator. Desperate to escape, Linda groomed the young Dot to be Roy's wife so she could flee.

Meanwhile, Roy finally decides to pay Ole Munch his due, deciding it's not worth risking the hitman's wrath. Yet Gator disobeys his father and provokes Munch further. In response, Munch kidnaps Gator, gouges out his eyes, and dumps him at his father's feet, knowing it will humiliate Gator and disappoint his father.

After Dot is injured in an accident, Roy poses as her husband and drags her back to his ranch, where he keeps Dot chained up. However, Roy soon realizes that his ex-wife will never stop fighting him. After learning what happened to Dot, Witt Farr brings in government forces to raid the Tillman ranch. In response, Roy rallies his hometown to fight back, though he knows he cannot win. Soon Dot escapes and brings Roy to justice (though not before Farr dies protecting her). Along the way, Dot forgives Linda and Gator, whom she realizes were victims too.

One year later, Ole Munch tracks down Dot, seeking revenge for the injury she gave him when he tried to kidnap her. Instead, Dot convinces Ole Munch to let bygones be bygones and invites him to eat biscuits with her family.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.