All 4 Seasons Of Star Trek: Enterprise, Ranked

Every "Star Trek" series has its strong seasons and its not-so-strong seasons. Take "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which went on to become an era-defining classic after a first year packed with some of the series' worst moments. But while some "Star Trek" series only get better with time, "Star Trek: Enterprise" is all over the place.

Set between Zefram Cochrane's (James Cromwell) first successful warp drive test, as portrayed in "Star Trek: First Contact," and the era of "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the prequel series follows humanity's first warp-capable exploration aboard the Enterprise NX-01, captained by Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). While things start off promising enough, a handful of questionable story arcs featuring a little character mishandling, cringily unnecessary "Star Trek" sexualization, and a general lack of focus all added to the franchise fatigue that would tank what could have been a great "Trek" series.

Still, from Archer's cheese-eating beagle Porthos to the ship's resident Denobulan Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley), "Enterprise" has plenty of its bright spots — even if they collectively don't make up for the bad thing that happens to Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer) during the series finale. Grab your oil and step into the decon chamber as we rank the four "Enterprise" seasons from best to worst.