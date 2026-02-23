10 Cringiest Star Trek Scenes Of All Time

"Plato's Stepchildren" is a "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode most famous for featuring a moment that's generally cited as one of the first interracial kisses to air on U.S. television. For that reason, the episode is often touted as a series highlight and one of actor Nichelle Nichols' best "Star Trek" moments. One thing that's rarely talked about is the in-world context of that magical kiss between Uhura (Nichols) and Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), much less how completely bizarre — not to mention utterly cringey — most of that episode is overall. And the pièce de résistance in this cringefest is a scene that finds Kirk giving an alien played by an actor with dwarfism a piggyback ride.

The episode brings the Enterprise crew into the company of the Platonians, an apparently telekinetic race of humanoids who fled a supernova thousands of years ago, landing on Earth just in time for Athens' Classical period — and they were really digging the vibe. After Plato's death, the 38 remaining survivors headed off to found their own Platonic-inspired colony.

It's this colony, dripping in Athenscore aesthetic togas, laurels, and columns, that the Enterprise crew stumbles across in "Plato's Stepchildren" while responding to a medical distress call. In the "Star Trek" world, though, telekinesis tends to make people malicious monsters, and the Platonians' leader repays the Enterprise crew's benevolence by tormenting them for amusement in a parade of horrors involving nonconsensual makeout sessions, a hot poker, a bullwhip, and a painful barrage of scenery-chewing from Shatner. When Kirk is forced to give a piggyback ride to Platonian servant Alexander (Michael Dunn), an adult male with dwarfism, it's almost too much to bear — and it certainly wouldn't pass the sniff test today.