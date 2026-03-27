10 Worst Star Trek: Enterprise Episodes, Ranked

The early days on Enterprise turn out to be kind of a tough time for the ship's resident polyglot Hoshi Sato (Linda Park). Although Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) aggressively recruits her from her teaching job in Brazil to join him aboard the Enterprise, she's not particularly well-suited to space travel at first, particularly given her space sickness, space suit claustrophobia, fear of transporters, and general anxiety about space travel. So it's depressingly poetic when she develops an attachment for a random space slug who's also failing to thrive in his new space home.

Sadly, that Sluggo subplot would turn out to be the most interesting storyline in "Fight or Flight," the first "Enterprise" episode after the two-part pilot. And that's really saying something in an episode where the crew encounters an abandoned ship full of dead bodies suspended upside down and jammed full of tubes.

It's not a terrible episode — it's just not a particularly good one, as the main storyline gets buried under the overplayed bickering between Archer and T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) and Hoshi's incessant whining. Any potential for a great — albeit network-friendly — space-themed body horror episode is squandered, and the strong female characters "Star Trek" is usually so good about creating have been replaced by tiresome, annoying caricatures taking up far too much screen time with their neuroses. Given the eventual revelation that the bodies are related to one of the worst diseases in "Star Trek," the story would have been better framed around the central storyline without the heavy-handed emphasis on character building and exposition. And that's to say nothing of the crew irresponsibly ditching Sluggo on a random planet — the most egregious example of Starfleet invasive species-dumping since the baby salamanders of "Threshold" on "Star Trek: Voyager."