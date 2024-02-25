Star Trek: What Does NX Stand For?

Like many ships in the real world, fleet-allied ships in the "Star Trek” franchise often come with a registry code and prefix. In addition to the Starfleet prefix "USS," each ship has a unique designation code. Perhaps the best-known is the registry printed on the side of Captain James Kirk's Enterprise, as seen on "Star Trek: The Original Series" — NCC-1701. In a series where ship names tend to get reused, these codes can be especially useful for helping audiences keep track of which version of the Enterprise they're dealing with. But long before so much as a self-sealing stem bolt could be placed in the NCC-1701-A, the NCC-1701-B, the NCC-1701-C, or their successors, the ship's first iteration would roll out under the registry NX-01, as seen in "Star Trek: Enterprise."

While there is no clear in-canon explanation for what the letters "NX" themselves mean, the term seems to derive from Starfleet's NX Test Program. As former test pilot and eventual Enterprise Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) recounted to T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) in the "Enterprise" episode "First Flight," this program was designed to break the warp 2 barrier. Other ships would eventually take this designation, which many fans theorize is used to designate prototypical ships.