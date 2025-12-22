10 Best Holodeck Episodes In Star Trek, Ranked

When the "Star Trek" franchise introduced holodecks in the 1987 pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," it opened a universe of possibilities for storytelling. Believe it or not, every holodeck-focused episode doesn't involve some glitch or error that turns off the safety protocols, as the miraculous room has been used to tell expressive stories that delve deeply into the franchise's many characters. Over time, holodecks took on even greater importance to the franchise, expanding to various shows and films.

Holodecks first appeared on the silver screen in "Star Trek: Generations," and they've been a focal point for the franchise in the years since. There have been dozens of episodes from various series that tell stories in and around holodecks, and many of them are considered among their particular series' best episodes. This is largely due to what a holodeck represents because it can transform a series set in the 24th century into a tale of Robin Hood in Sherwood Forest — there are endless possibilities.

Determining which of the many holodeck-themed episodes from all the "Star Trek" shows is no easy task, as it's largely subjective to the viewer. To find the best, each episode's score on IMDb was compared to fan discussions about particular episodes. The results are the following 10 best holodeck episodes in "Star Trek." While there's one in the top spot, all of them are exceptional examples of entertaining sci-fi told through the lens of a 24th-century ideal world.