When it was released in 1998, "Practical Magic" wasn't exactly considered a classic. Directed by Griffin Dunne, it stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, magical sisters who have avoided witchcraft. But when Gillian's abusive boyfriend (Goran Visnjic) gets killed, they use their powers to resurrect him, only to realize they've inadvertently turned him into a demonic spirit that must be destroyed. Throwing everything into the witches cauldron, from supernatural fantasy to romantic comedy to domestic drama, the film was harshly reviewed by critics who found its tonal shifts jarring, and failed to recoup its $75 million budget at the box office.

Yet time, as is so often the case, has rendered a different verdict, and "Practical Magic" has been reappraised as a sterling example of big studio filmmaking that manages to be thoughtful, mature, and provocative while still entertaining. Its popularity has grown so much that a sequel, with both Kidman and Bullock returning, is slated for release in 2026. In anticipation of that, here are the 15 best movies like "Practical Magic."