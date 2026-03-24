15 Best Movies Like Practical Magic
When it was released in 1998, "Practical Magic" wasn't exactly considered a classic. Directed by Griffin Dunne, it stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, magical sisters who have avoided witchcraft. But when Gillian's abusive boyfriend (Goran Visnjic) gets killed, they use their powers to resurrect him, only to realize they've inadvertently turned him into a demonic spirit that must be destroyed. Throwing everything into the witches cauldron, from supernatural fantasy to romantic comedy to domestic drama, the film was harshly reviewed by critics who found its tonal shifts jarring, and failed to recoup its $75 million budget at the box office.
Yet time, as is so often the case, has rendered a different verdict, and "Practical Magic" has been reappraised as a sterling example of big studio filmmaking that manages to be thoughtful, mature, and provocative while still entertaining. Its popularity has grown so much that a sequel, with both Kidman and Bullock returning, is slated for release in 2026. In anticipation of that, here are the 15 best movies like "Practical Magic."
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
During the Blitz in WWII, witch-in-training Miss Eglantine Price (Angela Lansbury) takes charge of three young orphans. Intent on defeating the Nazis through witchcraft, Miss Eglantine, the kids, and Professor Emelius Browne (David Tomlinson) hop aboard a flying bed and travel to an enchanted land. As they pal around with cartoon animals, Miss Price hones her magic skills and ends the war.
Although it shares many similarities with "Practical Magic," the film most closely associated with 1971's "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" is one of the best Disney movies of all time, 1964's "Mary Poppins." That's for good reason, considering this story of a magic singing nanny was initially developed while Walt Disney was waiting for "Poppins" author P. L. Travers to grant him the rights to her books. Those are rather lofty shoes to fill, and although it never quite rises to those heights, it's a whimsical and technical marvel in its own right. An Oscar winner for its special effects, "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" features catchy songs by Richard and Robert Sherman, a dazzling blend of live action and animation, and a charming performance by Lansbury.
Bell, Book and Candle
When modern day witch Gillian Holroyd (Kim Novak) moves into her new Greenwich Village apartment, she becomes smitten with her new neighbor, Shep Henderson (James Stewart). Although Shep is already engaged to Gillian's college enemy (Janice Rule), she casts a spell on him to make him fall in love with her. What starts off as a romance based on spite turns to genuine love for Gillian, which could threaten her ability to remain a witch.
One of the major influences behind the TV series "Bewitched," 1958's "Bell, Book and Candle" presents witchcraft as a totally modern, metropolitan concept rather than a medieval one, which also makes it an important forbearer for "Practical Magic." Directed by Richard Quine, it's an old fashioned romantic comedy with a supernatural twist, deriving much of its charm from the chemistry between Stewart and Novak (who starred opposite each other in a very different romance movie that same year, Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo"). Boasting Oscar-nominated art direction and costume design, it's a stylish confection that goes down as easy as a witch's potion (well, maybe easier than that).
Bewitched
Down on his luck movie star Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) smells a comeback when he's offered the role of Darrin in a reboot of the '60s TV show "Bewitched." Desperate to keep the spotlight pointed in his direction, he insists on casting an unknown as his witchy wife, Samantha. He finds the perfect costar in Isabel Bigelow (Nicole Kidman), who's just moved to LA in search of a new life. Turns out Isabel is actually a real witch capable of casting a spell not just on audiences, but on Jack as well.
The comparisons between "Practical Magic" and 2005's "Bewitched" are fairly obvious, beginning with the casting of Nicole Kidman as a lovable sorceress. Directed by Nora Ephron, it's one of the many movie adaptations of '60s TV shows that Hollywood churned out between the '90s and early 2000s. Whereas films like "The Addams Family" (1991) and "The Fugitive" (1993) are more straightforward re-imaginings, "Bewitched" complicates things by making the plot about a movie reboot of an old TV series. While that may lead to some story confusion, it plays rather presciently today in an increasingly IP-obsessed Hollywood.
The Butcher's Wife
After spotting a shooting comet, a clairvoyant named Marina (Demi Moore) believes she sees the man she's going to marry. That man appears as Leo Lemke (George Dzundza), a New York City butcher vacationing in her North Carolina hometown. Marina uproots her life to move to the big apple with her new husband, where she dolls out psychic advice to every woman she meets. This puts her at odds with Dr. Alex Tremor (Jeff Daniels), a psychiatrist who doesn't believe in her abilities. As she finds herself falling in love with the good doctor, Marina starts to doubt her powers of predicting the future.
The only feature film directed by TV veteran Terry Hughes (of "The Golden Girls" fame), "The Butcher's Wife" (1991) gains a lot of mileage out of Moore's charming performance as Marina, who may or may not be gifted with supernatural powers. Whether or not she's clairvoyant is of little consequence, considering her presence is pure magic. It's hard not to be charmed by "The Butcher's Wife," which is in desperate need of rediscovery.
The Craft
Troubled teenager Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) relocates from San Francisco to Los Angeles, where her telekinetic powers make her an outcast at her new high school. That is until she meets a trio of girls — Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle (Rachel True) — who want to recruit her into their witches coven. Seeking love, vengeance, and acceptance, the four girls channel their powers to cast various spells, resulting in a jock (Skeet Ulrich) falling for Sarah, a mean girl losing her hair, and Nancy's stepfather dying. Driven mad with their abilities, the girls soon realize that with great power comes great responsibility.
One of the all-time best Halloween movies for teens, 1996's "The Craft" turns the angst of growing up into the stuff of horror. Directed by Andrew Fleming, it manages to be both campy and serious in equal measure, using witchcraft as a means of exploring feminism in the '90s. Its legacy as a cult classic has grown in recent years, inspiring the lyrics of the Katy Perry song "Dark Horse" and getting referenced in the MCU series "Agatha All Along."
Death Becomes Her
A longterm rivalry between actress Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) and novelist Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) kicks off when Madeline steals Helen's fiancée, plastic surgeon Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis). Years later, Ernest runs into Helen at a party, finding her stunningly beautiful despite her age. Desperate to regain her own fading luster, Madeline uncovers Helen's secret: a potion that promises eternal life and beauty. What the potion's creator (Isabella Rossellini) fails to tell them is there's a price that comes with immortality, which is the need for regular maintenance to keep your body from falling apart ... hence the need for a good plastic surgeon.
While "Practical Magic" is all about supernatural female camaraderie, the two women at the heart of "Death Becomes Her" (1992) only become bonded for lack of anyone else who can understand their unique plight. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, it's a technical marvel, featuring dazzling, Oscar-winning special effects that brings Looney Tunes carnage to real life. The film's real special effect is the performances by Streep and Hawn, who bring poignancy and humor to this satire about female aging and beauty standards.
Eve's Bayou
In 1960s Louisiana, 10-year-old Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett) lives a life of affluence thanks to her father, Louis (Samuel L. Jackson), a prominent doctor in the Creole community. When she catches her father making love to another woman (Lisa Nicole Carson), Eve begins to suspect his stature is just a facade. She seeks solace with her aunt Mozelle (Debbi Morgan), nicknamed "The Black Widow" due to her practice of hoodoo. Eve suspects she might share her aunt's psychic abilities, which causes turmoil when she learns a shocking truth about her father and her older sister (Meagan Good).
When finalizing his yearly top 10 list, Roger Ebert chose "Eve's Bayou" as one of the best films of 1997. It was a major stamp of approval for Kasi Lemmons' directorial debut, which has grown in stature since getting a Criterion release. Taking influence from Southern Gothic literature, ancient folklore, and the lingering horrors from American slavery, the film is a spellbinding look at the dissolution of a family seen through the eyes of a girl too young to understand the complicated world of adults.
Ghost
While walking home one night, banker Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is killed while trying to protect his artist girlfriend, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore), from a mugger. Unable to pass into the afterlife, Sam roams the streets as a ghost, watching over his grieving girlfriend. When he learns he was killed by his business partner (Tony Goldwyn), Sam desperately tries to warn Molly that her life is in danger. He communicates through medium Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), but Molly remains skeptical.
Although its story is deeply tragic, "Ghost" is a surprisingly funny movie, which is appropriate considering it was directed by one of the men behind "Airplane!" (1980) and "The Naked Gun" (1988), Jerry Zucker. It's that lightness of tone that helped turn what could otherwise be an emotionally unbearable dirge into the highest grossing film of 1990. It doesn't hurt that it's also sexy and romantic, with a pottery-making scene set to "Unchained Melody" that remains iconic to this day. The film won Oscars for best supporting actress (Goldberg) and best original screenplay, competing as well for best picture, best film editing, and best score.
Hocus Pocus
During the Salem Witch Trials, the Sanderson sisters — Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are condemned to death, but not before promising their return on All Hallow's Eve. 300 years later, teenager Max (Omri Katz) unwittingly brings the Sandersons back to life while trick or treating with his little sister, Dani (Thora Birch), and his crush, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Suddenly awakening in the '90s, Winnie, Sarah, and Mary need to suck the life force from a child in order to stay alive forever. With the help of the immortal black cat Thackery Binx (voiced by Jason Marsden), Max, Dani, and Allison seek to stop the sisters dead in their tracks.
Although it was critically panned upon its release in 1993, "Hocus Pocus" has become a popular favorite amongst nostalgic millennials who have fond memories of watching it during their childhood (and can now enjoy spotting things only adults would notice while watching "Hocus Pocus"). Directed by Kenny Ortega, it's pitched squarely at family audiences, featuring just the right amount of danger and menace without scaring off younger audiences. A long-awaited sequel was released in 2022, with a part three in development.
Kiki's Delivery Service
In keeping with local custom, 13-year-old witch Kiki leaves her hometown to hone her craft. Taking her talking cat Jiji with her, Kiki relocates to a small seaside town, where she learns to ride her mother's flying broom. Hoping to put her powers to good use, Kiki takes a job delivering the mail, making friends amongst her community. Yet when her powers start to wane, Kiki worries she won't be able to fulfill her duties as the towns postal carrier.
Among the best anime movies of all time, "Kiki's Delivery Service" is one of Hayao Miyazaki's greatest artistic triumphs. Released in Japan in 1989 before hitting the U.S., it arrived during a creative renaissance for American animation that saw Disney Studios blending classic fairy tales with Broadway-inspired show tunes. As per usual with Miyazaki, "Kiki" is quieter and more contemplative than its Disney contemporaries, wowing children with its beauty and magic as opposed to its sensory overload. It also provides kids with a great surrogate in the form of Kiki, a burgeoning adolescent desperate to prove herself in a skeptical adult world.
The Love Witch
After the death of her husband, love-lorn witch Elaine Parks (Samantha Robinson) relocates to the small town of Arcata, California, taking up residence in a gothic Victorian building. Desperate to find a new suitor, Elaine concocts a magic potion that causes every man she meets to fall in love with her. She gets more than she bargained for when these men turn clingy, leading to their deaths when she rejects them. Elaine becomes clingy herself with Griff Meadows (Gian Keys), who doesn't reciprocate her love, driving her mad with desire.
Although it was released in 2016, Anna Biller's "The Love Witch" could just as easily have hit theaters in the 1960s, as it meticulously recreates the aesthetic of those swinging horror flicks. Shot on 35mm film, it perfectly captures the color palette, vintage clothes, and set designs from that era, making it feel like a lost movie that was recently discovered. This has the effect of not just transporting audiences to a different time, but of emphasizing the darkness lurking beneath the most pristine settings. It also lends a sense of glamor to a story of heartbreak leading to insanity.
Stardust
When a fallen star lands in a mythical land, Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) promises to retrieve it for his beloved Victoria (Sienna Miller). What fell from the sky wasn't a literal star, but a metaphorical one: Yvaine (Claire Danes), a young woman gifted with magic powers. Yvaine's powers make her a hot commodity to the king's sons, who want to use her to take control of the throne. She's also being sought by Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), an evil witch who wants to use Yvaine's magic to grant herself eternal beauty. As they're evading these various pursuers, Tristan and Yvaine fall in love.
Much like "Practical Magic," 2007's "Stardust" takes an adult view of fantasy that's sexy and whimsical in equal measure. Adapted from Neil Gaiman's novel by director Matthew Vaughn, it's got something for everyone: action, romance, Robert De Niro as a cross-dressing pirate. Although it takes its story seriously, it does so with a twinkle in the eye, and opts for sincerity over cynicism at every turn. One of the most underrated fantasy movies of all time, "Stardust" will works its magic spell on you.
Teen Witch
Teenage nerd Louise Miller (Robyn Lively) longs for popularity and love as she stumbles awkwardly toward her 16th birthday. She gets her wish when the psychic Madame Serena Alcott (Zelda Rubinstein) informs her that she'll turn into a witch on her birthday. Suddenly endowed with magic powers, Louise casts a love spell on football quarterback Brad Powell (Dan Gauthier) and enacts revenge against the mean girls who bullied her. Yet Louise soon learns you should be careful what you wish for.
Originally pitched as a gender-swapped "Teen Wolf" (1985), 1989's "Teen Witch" soon morphed into its own cult classic. Directed by Dorian Walker, it's one of the many '80s teen movies that everyone needs to watch at least once, if for no better reason than to marvel at the fashion, hairdos, and impromptu rap battle (we're not kidding: there actually is one in this film!). Like its TV counterpart "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," it explores how all the angst of adolescence can be amplified by the supernatural, making it appealing to young adults who feel like outcasts in some way or another.
The Witches (1990)
While on vacation, eight-year-old Luke (Jasen Fisher) is warned by his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), to watch out for witches. That's bad news for Luke, who discovers he and his grandma are staying in the same hotel as a gathering of witches who are in town for a convention. The Grand High Witch (Anjelica Huston) unveils a plan to turn all children into mice, and she decides to test her magic potion on Luke, who happens to be listening in. It's up to Helga and the bumbling hotel manager (Rowan Atkinson) to stop the witches and turn Luke back into a boy before it's too late.
Although they were written for children, the books of Roald Dahl are filled with danger and darkness, and the best movie adaptations capture that mix of fantasy and menace. That's certainly the case with 1990's "The Witches," which uses elaborate makeup effects and puppets from Jim Henson's studio to bring the horrifying illustrations by Quentin Blake to vivid life. Director Nicolas Roeg makes this kids movie just as weird and unsettling as his horror masterpiece "Don't Look Now" (1973), albeit with a much gentler approach.
The Witches of Eastwick
In the small town of Eastwick, Rhode Island, sculptor Alex (Cher), music teacher Jane (Susan Sarandon), and newspaper columnist Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer) find comfort in each other after losing their respective husbands. As they discuss what their ideal man would look like, they unwittingly form a witches coven and conjure up the perfect suitor: Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson). When Daryl comes to town, he romances all three of the women, inviting them to his mansion and wooing them with his charm. Turns out Daryl might actually be the devil himself, prompting the witches to drive him out of town via a voodoo doll.
Perhaps no other film had as big an impact on "Practical Magic" as 1987's "The Witches of Eastwick." Director George Miller pulls out all the stops bringing John Updike's novel to the screen, utilizing state-of-the-art special effects to make you believe magic is happening right before your eyes. Taking a lighter, more cartoonish approach to Updike's book, Miller also makes the trio of witches deeply sympathetic, sexy, and self-assured, rendering it more feminist in the process.