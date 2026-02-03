'80s Teen Movies That Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

When looking at the best teen movies of all time, the 1980s loom large. There were definitely movies about and for teenagers released before and since that decade, but the '80s very much felt like a golden era for coming-of-age films. Perhaps it was because it was such a transitional period for both pop culture and just humanity in general, one where those who were in middle school, high school, and the first years of college at the time seemed to be taking control of the consumption of art in a more deliberate way than had happened in the past.

To that end, filmmakers of the '80s knew that they needed to make movies for this hungry new market of young people. And the result were a number of films that did a better job than teen movies of eras past of capturing the teenage experience in more realistic, frank — and of course, funny — ways. In many cases, parents and other adult authority figures were seen largely as easily surmountable options to youthful freedom in films of the day, if adults even had a presence in the movies at all.

While this list can easily be considered to represent five of the best '80s teen movies, that isn't entirely the point here. What we're presenting are the most essential entries, the ones that were must-watch movies for teenagers at the time and are unmissable for students of the history of youth-oriented art now.