The Boys Theory: Gen V Introduces A Super Power That Could Stop Homelander
As the superpowered, gory goings-on continue on "Gen V," one character from the Boysverse that has yet to make an appearance (and we're almost glad he hasn't) is that dairy-obsessed danger in a cape, Homelander (Antony Starr). Appearing only in news reports hinting at what might be Homelander's biggest battle after "The Boys" Season 3 finale, there's still every chance The Seven's leader could descend on the young and brave heroes in the making, none of whom could stand a chance against his short temper. Or could they?
Over on Reddit, fans have compared the power sets of some of the supes-in-training from "Gen V" and argued that there might be some potential contenders to hold their own against Homelander. Sure, he might have flight, super strength, speed, and laser vision that can cut through VPs of a major corporation with ease (RIP Madelyn Stillwell), but with that said, u/CaptainPhantasma21 threw in the interesting idea, "Couldn't Cate easily kill/get rid of Homelander?"
The signs are all there that she could cause issues for the supervillain in heroic clothing. So far, Cate (Maddie Phillips), who has the power of mind control through touch, has made pretty much anyone do as they're told. "Hypothetically, if she were to meet him (and he's unaware of her powers), couldn't she shake his hand, tell him to fly off into the sun or fly off into space and never return? Like, I don't see how that wouldn't work," the Redditor continued.
It's an ostensibly ironclad idea, but one that fans quickly highlighted could cause some issues.
Cate could hold the key to taking down Homelander, but fans are still scared for her
Reacting to the proposal that Cate steps into Homelander's line of fire, fans addressed their concerns about the danger she could be facing by telling the scariest character in the Boysverse where to go. One Redditor quickly addressed the danger involved. "[You] don't know if Homelander is immune to her powers. That's a big risk for Cate," they wrote. u/CyvaderTheMindFlayer rebuffed this, arguing, "That's what makes it compelling, we don't know if this s*** would work, if it does yay, but if it doesn't you're screwed, and your friends and family are screwed too." The latter user also believes that bringing Cate into "The Boys" to confront Homelander could make for a good power dynamic, as there's a chance the man in charge of The Seven isn't fully invincible.
Other fans of the shows got tactical about Cate's potential request if she lived long enough to make one. u/JohnnyCharles advised, "She could word it in such a way to give her plausible deniability. 'I've always wanted a star of my own, you should go fetch one for me.' Something like that." That's a genius idea, but with that said, some fans felt that Homelander would be far too quick in catching on to what Cate was trying to do. Talking about whether it would work, u/jm9987690 said, "I think at Homelander and Soldier Boy's power level, they have some resistance to other supes powers."
Either way, with three episodes left of "Gen V," worlds could collide in the best, goriest way possible, putting school out permanently.