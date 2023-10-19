The Boys Theory: Gen V Introduces A Super Power That Could Stop Homelander

As the superpowered, gory goings-on continue on "Gen V," one character from the Boysverse that has yet to make an appearance (and we're almost glad he hasn't) is that dairy-obsessed danger in a cape, Homelander (Antony Starr). Appearing only in news reports hinting at what might be Homelander's biggest battle after "The Boys" Season 3 finale, there's still every chance The Seven's leader could descend on the young and brave heroes in the making, none of whom could stand a chance against his short temper. Or could they?

Over on Reddit, fans have compared the power sets of some of the supes-in-training from "Gen V" and argued that there might be some potential contenders to hold their own against Homelander. Sure, he might have flight, super strength, speed, and laser vision that can cut through VPs of a major corporation with ease (RIP Madelyn Stillwell), but with that said, u/CaptainPhantasma21 threw in the interesting idea, "Couldn't Cate easily kill/get rid of Homelander?"

The signs are all there that she could cause issues for the supervillain in heroic clothing. So far, Cate (Maddie Phillips), who has the power of mind control through touch, has made pretty much anyone do as they're told. "Hypothetically, if she were to meet him (and he's unaware of her powers), couldn't she shake his hand, tell him to fly off into the sun or fly off into space and never return? Like, I don't see how that wouldn't work," the Redditor continued.

It's an ostensibly ironclad idea, but one that fans quickly highlighted could cause some issues.