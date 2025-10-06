12 Best TV Shows Like Invasion

The aliens aren't coming because they're already here. "Invasion" on Apple TV+ wastes no time letting us know that the aliens have arrived, but figuring out their ultimate aims for Earth isn't easy. The show follows multiple characters experiencing the hostile takeover of Earth from their own corners of the planet. Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani) is a mom trying to hold her family together. Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson) is a soldier on the front lines of the invasion. Mitsuki Yamato (Shioli Kutsuna) is a scientist who might have some of the answers humanity needs.

Like other ambitious sci-fi shows, "Invasion" tells a story on a grand scale. By hopping from character to character, it lets us take a peak at every angle of the war for Earth, and the show uses its many perspectives to give us different flavors of science fiction. There's plenty of alien-fighting action peppered throughout, but "Invasion" takes a cue from some of the best sci-fi series on TV and focuses more on the human drama than the deep space mysteries. This is an easy series to get hooked on, and if it left you wanting more, there are plenty of other shows that can scratch a similar itch.