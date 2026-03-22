Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the heart and soul of "The Big Bang Theory" — for worse or for better, depending on how you feel about the sometimes controversial, sometimes abrasive character. Sheldon has some undeniably memorable moments throughout the show; some of them have been rather ignominious, but others have defined him as someone worth enjoying or admiring. He can be a tough nut to crack and an even tougher one to like, but that's what made him such an enduring fictional being. You might hate him, but it's hard to ignore how much of an impact he's made on the television landscape.

Whether we're talking about his connection to his best friend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), his nerdy proclivities, or his romantic relationship with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), these 10 episodes truly capture Sheldon's essence. Here are the 10 best Sheldon Cooper episodes of "The Big Bang Theory," ranked via authorial opinion.