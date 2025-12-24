10 Best Big Bang Theory Running Gags Ranked

The meme-worthy zingers of "The Big Bang Theory" made it a pop culture phenomenon while it was on air from 2007 to 2019. But years have passed and audiences have spoken: With every "Bazinga," the show's grip on the cultural zeitgeist has only gotten stronger. Littered with recurring jokes, references and puns, it's clear that the sitcom has succeeded in carving its own space out in the psyches and hearts of its fans. As anyone who's ever knocked on a door three times and called the name of the person on the other side of the door can attest.

Which of these repeated jokes, however, proves to be the most legendary of the pack? Looper conducted a fan survey of the best "Big Bang Theory" running gags, and we got a good idea of where favors lie amongst viewers. Think of Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) spot on the couch, Amy's (Mayim Bialik) codependent love of Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the sound of someone crooning "Soft Kitty," and you'll have a good idea of what's on this list. Here are 10 of the ten best recurring jokes on the sitcom ranked.