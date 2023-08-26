Jim Parsons' Best Episodes In The Big Bang Theory

Viewers get a glimpse into Sheldon's backstory in "The Luminous Fish Effect," which features Laurie Metcalf's debut appearance as his mother, Mary Cooper. In this first season installment, Sheldon loses his job at the university after getting on the wrong side of his boss, Dr. Eric Gablehauser (Mark Harelik), with one of his trademark barbs. Out of work with nothing to do, Sheldon takes up a few hobbies, including experimenting with scrambled eggs, weaving on a loom, and making nightlights out of luminescent fish. As he spirals into depression, Leonard calls upon Sheldon's mother to come visit. Deeply religious and kind-hearted, Mary couldn't be any more different from her prickly son, leading his friends to wonder how they could possibly be related. She convinces Sheldon to apologize to Dr. Gablehauser, and although humility isn't exactly his strong suit, he's rehired after his mother employs some of her down-home charm.

Mary Cooper became a major part of the "Big Bang Theory" universe, making 14 appearances throughout the show's 12 seasons. She provides insight into Sheldon's life before moving to California, which is further filled in on "Young Sheldon" (where she's played by Metcalf's real-life daughter, Zoe Perry). Her appearances are always a highlight, and reveal so much about what made Sheldon the man he is. The episode also provides us with our first look at what happens when Sheldon incurs any interruption to his daily routine, which happens more often as the series goes on.