The Big Bang Theory: Every Celebrity Who Has A Restraining Order Against Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is a pedantic soul — which might be a big reason why some "The Big Bang Theory" fans can't stand him. There's no fighting that impression, not after the many times his detail-orientated qualms have gotten him into worlds of trouble throughout the run of "The Big Bang Theory." That search for exactness has resulted in Sheldon coming to verbal blows with others, ultimately leading to legal consequences. But sometimes, the guy just can't help himself, even if that means staying 50 feet away from celebrities he worships.

And that inability to keep his thoughts to himself has legally had some rather dire consequences on Sheldon. Since he has a mind or a mouth that cannot be controlled, Sheldon has managed to rack up restraining orders from at least four different celebrities. Those unfortunate few? A who's who of the geek creme de la creme — Leonard Nimoy, Carl Sagan, Stan Lee, and Bill Nye. It's also implied that he has a restraining order against Zachary Quinto, though he doesn't flat-out say that Mr. Quinto pressed charges against him.

Each order's specific hows and whys have been gone over onscreen — glancingly or before the eyes of Sheldon fanciers everywhere. And only Sheldon Cooper could get himself in this much trouble without getting jailed.