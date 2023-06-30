Penny & Sheldon's Best Moment On The Big Bang Theory Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

In the episode, Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Sheldon's girlfriend, decides she wants to throw him a fantastic surprise party. Everyone works to put together the party, and stars like Adam West and Wil Wheaton even manage to make an appearance in Sheldon's honor.

Sheldon enters the party and immediately runs into the bathroom; after Amy and Leonard argue over who should go and talk to him, Penny takes matters into her own hands. She finds Sheldon, seemingly on the verge of a panic attack, telling her the entire experience is simply "too much." Sheldon says he's sorry but he doesn't think he can return to the party, and Penny says, "That's fine."

Perching on the end of the bathtub, Penny says to Sheldon, "You know, I hate that your sister and her friends used to torture you," referring to the revelation that Sheldon's twin sister once tricked him into thinking Batman was coming to his birthday party, only to stand him up. "What I hate even more is that if I was there, I would have tortured you too. My point is, there was a time I never would have been friends with someone like you, and now, you are one of my favorite people. So if what you need is to spend your birthday in a bathroom, I'm happy to do it with you." The two return to the party together — and clearly, Penny was the only one who could help Sheldon in that moment.