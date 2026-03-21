Why Entourage Star Adrian Grenier Disappeared From Hollywood

Four friends trying to find their ways through the horrors and parties of Hollywood pretty much sums up HBO's "Entourage." The entertainment industry satire served as escapist fun for many, despite several moments that have aged poorly, and at the heart of the series was Adrian Grenier as Vincent Chase. He's the face of the operation, an actor who wants to bring his childhood friends on his journey to the top of the A-list.

However, there's an irony in the fact that Vincent Chase is a Hollywood heartthrob who achieves massive levels of success, even starring in a fictional "Aquaman" movie, despite Grenier himself not getting much work outside of "Entourage." Of course, fans might also remember him from playing Andy's (Anne Hathaway) boyfriend in "The Devil Wears Prada," but it seems Grenier has a new calling these days.

He's one of many actors who walked away from Hollywood at the peak of their careers. You may not see him on your screen much these days — unless you regularly binge-watch "Entourage" — but rest assured, he seems to be living his best life away from the glitz and glamor. Instead, he's spending a lot of time around farmland grass, and the animal entourage that prefers it.