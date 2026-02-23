What Happens To Tanselle From A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?
The charming HBO show "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" introduces a plethora of memorable characters, including the puppeteer Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford). Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) develops a crush on Tanselle and asks her to paint a new coat of arms on his tattered shield. After one puppet show, Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) attacks Tanselle for her perceived mockery of the Targaryens and breaks her fingers, culminating in Dunk pummeling Aerion and being arrested. However, Tanselle isn't seen again in the first season of the show, so what happens to her?
In the episode titled "Seven," Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel) explains to Dunk that Tanselle could be prosecuted for treason, thanks to Aerion's cruel insistence — which adds that crime to Dunk's already heavy troubles, too. However, when Dunk revisits the scene of the incident, he finds out from Steely Pate (Youssef Kerkour) that Tanselle left for Dorne after the drama with the prince. The good news is that Tanselle leaves the completed painted shield with Pate for Dunk.
Tanselle is originally from Dorne, so it makes sense that she heads back home rather than endure whatever farcical trial the Targaryens would have put her through. In Season 1's final episode, "The Morrow," Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) suggests to Dunk that they ride to Dorne, since he heard they have good puppet shows. In other words, this is Egg's way of encouraging Dunk to go find Tanselle.
In the source material, Dunk doesn't find Tanselle
In George R. R. Martin's novellas, Dunk and Egg ride to Dorne in search of Tanselle. While they watch countless puppet shows, they never find her. This disappoints Dunk, though he continues to dream of Tanselle and a possible future with her. However, he doesn't physically encounter her in 2003's "The Sworn Sword" and 2010's "The Mystery Knight."
Now, before anyone gets too upset about this fading love story, remember that the "Game of Thrones" show made controversial changes to events from the books. Famously, the show overtook the source material, as Martin hadn't written "The Winds of Winter," much less a finale novel, and thus plotted its own course and conclusion to the story. In addition, "House of the Dragon" made its own changes to the story, some of which upset Martin.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdom" showrunner Ira Parker claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that this series will not do anything without Martin's approval, though. "In my very first meeting with George, before I officially had the job," Parker said, "I promised I wouldn't put anything in that he didn't want." So, the fate of Dunk and Tanselle's relationship lies in the hands of the author.