What Happens To Tanselle From A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

The charming HBO show "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" introduces a plethora of memorable characters, including the puppeteer Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford). Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) develops a crush on Tanselle and asks her to paint a new coat of arms on his tattered shield. After one puppet show, Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) attacks Tanselle for her perceived mockery of the Targaryens and breaks her fingers, culminating in Dunk pummeling Aerion and being arrested. However, Tanselle isn't seen again in the first season of the show, so what happens to her?

In the episode titled "Seven," Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel) explains to Dunk that Tanselle could be prosecuted for treason, thanks to Aerion's cruel insistence — which adds that crime to Dunk's already heavy troubles, too. However, when Dunk revisits the scene of the incident, he finds out from Steely Pate (Youssef Kerkour) that Tanselle left for Dorne after the drama with the prince. The good news is that Tanselle leaves the completed painted shield with Pate for Dunk.

Tanselle is originally from Dorne, so it makes sense that she heads back home rather than endure whatever farcical trial the Targaryens would have put her through. In Season 1's final episode, "The Morrow," Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) suggests to Dunk that they ride to Dorne, since he heard they have good puppet shows. In other words, this is Egg's way of encouraging Dunk to go find Tanselle.