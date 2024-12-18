Ranking The Game Of Thrones Dragons By Size

Few franchises have been able to capture the splendor of dragons on screen as well as HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." The original show, which aired for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019, primarily featured three dragons in many moments that stunned audiences in "Game of Thrones." Fans of the hit series got to see Daenerys Targaryen's children grow from adorable babies to terrifying threats that caused massive devastation.

"House of the Dragon," on the other hand, vastly expanded the number of on-screen dragons. The series examines the pinnacle of the Targaryen rule in Westeros, when dragons were more common and much larger than the ones shown up until that point. By the end of "Game of Thrones," fans could see how massive these creatures could become, but the likes of Rhaegal, Viserion, and Drogon don't even touch the largest dragons that have ever flown over Westeros.

Before "House of the Dragon" returns for another season, let's take a look at all the on-screen dragons that have appeared in both "Game of Thrones" and its prequel series, and rank them from small to large to downright ginormous.

Contains spoilers for "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon," and "Fire & Blood"