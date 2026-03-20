Where You've Seen The Project Hail Mary Cast Before

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel, "Project Hail Mary," has been a long time coming — in fact, the project was first announced back in May 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 virus (per Variety). The co-directors of "21 Jump Street" and "The LEGO Movie" immediately brought together talent behind and in front of the camera, selecting Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling to play the lead role of Dr. Ryland Grace and "The Good Place" and "The Cabin in the Woods" scribe Drew Goddard as the screenwriter. Together, this team tells the story of Ryland and his quest to save the earth from a dangerous and mysterious microorganism referred to as "Astrophage," which is responsible for the sun dimming and could bring about the end of Earth's civilization as we know it.

From there, it was off to the proverbial races, but still ... fans of Weir's massively popular book had to wait nearly six years to see Ryland's jaw-dropping journey play out on the big screen. The movie is fully worth the wait, as Looper's very own Reuben Baron wrote in his review — and even though the film is largely a one-hander for Gosling, he's surrounded by an incredibly talented supporting cast. So who else shows up in "Project Hail Mary," and where have you seen them before?