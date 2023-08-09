The One Actor Ryan Gosling Will Likely Never Work With Again

It happens alarmingly often; actors end up on set together only to completely clash with one another, leading to rough filming experiences and fervent promises to never work with each other. For a whole host of reasons, it might surprise you that Ryan Gosling may never work with Rachel McAdams again.

Despite their crackling chemistry as Allie and Noah in the classic 2004 comedy "The Notebook," McAdams and Gosling reportedly didn't get along well at all on the film's set — at least not at first. As Entertainment Weekly reported back in 2014, as soon as cameras stopped rolling during filming, the two would argue nonstop. As the director, John Cassavetes, told VH1 (which was reported by EW), "Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not."

"And Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here," Cassavetes recalled. "He's doing a scene with Rachel and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?' 'I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this.'"