The One Actor Ryan Gosling Will Likely Never Work With Again
It happens alarmingly often; actors end up on set together only to completely clash with one another, leading to rough filming experiences and fervent promises to never work with each other. For a whole host of reasons, it might surprise you that Ryan Gosling may never work with Rachel McAdams again.
Despite their crackling chemistry as Allie and Noah in the classic 2004 comedy "The Notebook," McAdams and Gosling reportedly didn't get along well at all on the film's set — at least not at first. As Entertainment Weekly reported back in 2014, as soon as cameras stopped rolling during filming, the two would argue nonstop. As the director, John Cassavetes, told VH1 (which was reported by EW), "Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not."
"And Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here," Cassavetes recalled. "He's doing a scene with Rachel and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?' 'I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this.'"
Director John Cassavetes says Ryan Gosling really didn't enjoy working with Rachel McAdams
"We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other," Cassavetes continued. "I walked out ... And it got better after that, you know? They had it out ... I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn't smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing."
This does make a little bit of sense if you've seen "The Notebook," considering that Allie and Noah's relationship is often passionate to the point of volatility. As teenagers, Noah basically annoys Allie and also puts himself in a dangerous situation until she agrees to date him (boys, don't do this), and when they reunite years later in adulthood, they still fight exactly as fiercely as they love one another. During the film's climactic fight, Gosling's Noah is pretty blunt with Allie, telling her, "Well that's what we do, we fight ... You tell me when I am being an arrogant son of a b*tch and I tell you when you are a pain in the ass." Seems like these feelings were true between McAdams and Gosling as well.
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling did end up a couple in real life
In a plot twist neither Cassavetes nor "The Notebook" scribe Nicholas Sparks could have possibly predicted, that off-screen ire turned to real-life love, and the two ended up dating for about two years after filming wrapped. As Gosling told The Guardian in 2007, "I don't know what happened," he shared. "Two years later I saw her in New York and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other."
Fans probably remember one big moment from their relationship, though, which is the moment McAdams and Gosling won Best Kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards for "The Notebook. When they won, the pair went to opposite sides of the stage before Gosling beckoned McAdams, meeting her in the middle and sweeping him into his arms for a wildly passionate kiss. The crowd went wild, and the couple managed to create one of the most iconic awards show appearances in recent memory in the process.
Apparently, Gosling bears no ill will towards McAdams, and he even bestowed a seriously big title upon her during an interview with GQ in 2007. "I mean, God bless 'The Notebook,'" Gosling told the outlet. "It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that." Still, it feels unlikely that they'll pair up again for another project after all this drama.