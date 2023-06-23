The Bear S2: Why The Scenes Between Marcus & Will Poulter Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Bear"

The second season of "The Bear," likely thanks in large part to the overwhelming success of its first season, is positively stacked with incredible guest stars. The season's sixth episode alone features a murderer's row of incredible, recognizable performers, of whom there are probably too many to name here. Before all that, though, Will Poulter — known for everything from "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" to "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" — shows up, and he's the most welcome addition possible.

Everybody knows that "The Bear," set in restaurant kitchens, can be incredibly stressful to watch, and Poulter is a perfect antidote to the high-tension environment the show usually provides. Poulter plays Luca, a pastry chef working in Copenhagen who hosts Marcus (Lionel Boyce) while he's visiting from Chicago as the titular restaurant The Bear begins to take shape. Marcus is wildly nervous at first, pretending he understands every word that Luca utters and preparing for verbal abuse... but Luca is kind, gentle, and a good teacher, and his purpose is to help Marcus improve.

Not only that, but the duo strikes up a good rapport, but it seems like they become real friends; Luca even sends Marcus a gift when The Bear is set to open. It's a great decision to have a major character learn new skills in an environment that not only doesn't beat them down, but nurtures them, making Poulter's Luca an ideal addition to "The Bear."