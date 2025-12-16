AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Sold Her Steamy Pictures For A Good Cause
You might know actress Milana Vayntrub from her series of AT&T commercials, from that time she almost led her own Marvel project, or perhaps her recent stint in the hit Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." According to a story in the New York Post, she's also embarking on a new venture for a good cause.
Vayntrub raised money for the 2025 California wildfires by selling steamy pictures through a project that the Post noted is called Only Philanthropy, as an ode to the adult site OnlyFans. In an Instagram post, Vayntrub confirmed that she's raised over half a million dollars. "I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment," her post says in captions placed on a series of photos in a gallery. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous and team up to help the people affected."
She continued, "So I offered exclusive pics in exchange for donations to a single mom's GoFundMe. You showed up. We raised $170,000."
Milana Vayntrub raised money in an unconventional way
In that same Instagram post, Milana Vayntrub says that after she raised money for the aforementioned single mother, whom she referred to only as "Bridget," she kept trying this same tactic to raise money for others in need ... and it worked.
Only Philanthrophy's own website makes their mission clear: "Only Philanthropy trades exclusive content for real-world impact. We raise money for urgent causes quickly, by offering our generous supporters something a little flirty, a little silly, and with a whole lot of heart."
Vayntrub's caption for her entire Instagram gallery indicates that this is only the beginning. "We've raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let's grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in," she wrote. We'll have to wait and see how this continues for the actress and comedian as 2026 approaches.