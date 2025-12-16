AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Sold Her Steamy Pictures For A Good Cause

You might know actress Milana Vayntrub from her series of AT&T commercials, from that time she almost led her own Marvel project, or perhaps her recent stint in the hit Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." According to a story in the New York Post, she's also embarking on a new venture for a good cause.

Vayntrub raised money for the 2025 California wildfires by selling steamy pictures through a project that the Post noted is called Only Philanthropy, as an ode to the adult site OnlyFans. In an Instagram post, Vayntrub confirmed that she's raised over half a million dollars. "I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment," her post says in captions placed on a series of photos in a gallery. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous and team up to help the people affected."

She continued, "So I offered exclusive pics in exchange for donations to a single mom's GoFundMe. You showed up. We raised $170,000."