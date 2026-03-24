Movies (and TV shows) based on works by Stephen King tend to go one of two ways. The best Stephen King movies are some of the best movies of all time, including "The Shawshank Redemption" and "The Shining." In the right director's hands, King's idiosyncratic dialogue and eye for indelible imagery come alive on the screen like little else in the world, terrifying viewers while also stirring something emotional within them.

The worst King movies, on the other hand, are really, really bad. Did you know there are two sequels to "Sometimes They Come Back," a short story from 1974 that wasn't all that great to begin with? Did you know there are nearly a dozen "Children of the Corn" sequels?

In other words, when you want to watch something King-inspired, you never know what you're going to get. If you narrow your search down by streaming service, you're limiting your options even further. Netflix, thankfully, has gotten in the King business, and they've produced several original adaptations of his work that are well worth a look. They've also licensed classics, and they've even snatched up a few adaptations made by other streamers. Here are the best Stephen King movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix as of press time; you can also watch the Zac Efron-starring "Firestarter" remake there, but we strongly recommend against it.