The Blind Side Adoption Story Is A Lie That Cost NFL's Michael Oher Millions

Retired NFL football player Michael Oher, the subject of the Oscar-winning film "The Blind Side," says that he was never adopted by the Tuohy family.

In 2009, audiences around the world fell in love with John Lee Hancock-directed "The Blind Side." It was the feel-good film of the year, supposedly dramatizing the life of Michael Oher, a foster child who became an NFL superstar after being adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film became a commercial juggernaut, grossing over $300 million at the global box office and nabbed Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne, a Best Actress win at the Academy Awards. Oher, now retired, says that the film was a lie, and that he was never adopted by the family and was instead tricked into signing a conservatorship, per ESPN.

The outlet states that Oher has filed a 14-page petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, in which the footballer states that he was tricked into allowing the two to make business dealings in his name. The petition also states that the Tuohys used their conservatorship to pay themselves and their birth children millions of dollars from the royalties "The Blind Side" has accrued over the years. Oher claims that he hasn't received royalties from the film based on his life.

This story is developing...