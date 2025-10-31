Mark Wahlberg Turned Down A Massive Star Trek Role For A Hilarious Reason

When J.J. Abrams was tasked with rebooting the "Star Trek" franchise, he made it a priority to assemble a top-notch cast, looking for big names to fill out his film. Abrams cast a wide net, with actors like Adrien Brody and Joshua Jackson almost starring. But another major Hollywood heavyweight was actually offered a role in the 2009 reboot: The "Italian Job" star and former rapper Mark Wahlberg. According to the star himself, he turned down the role because he didn't understand the script.

"I tried to read the script, but I couldn't understand the words or dialogue or anything, and I said, I couldn't do this," Wahlberg admitted in an interview with Total Film a few years after the movie's release. At the time of "Trek" casting, Wahlberg was coming off of the box office flop "Max Payne," and had also recently starred in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller "The Happening." This could have been his first shot at starring in a major sci-fi franchise, but losing out didn't slow him down. He would get another chance a few years later, starring in Michael Bay's "Transformers: Age of Extinction."

Still, Wahlberg's confusion over the sci-fi-heavy script isn't as odd as it sounds. Sean Connery turned down a leading role in "The Lord of the Rings" for similar reasons. Like Connery, Wahlberg admitted after the fact that he may have made the wrong choice: "I saw the movie and I was like, 'Holy s***, he did a great job.'"