Tragic Details About How I Met Your Mother Star Jason Segel
On the surface, it looks like Jason Segel has had a pretty enviable career. He got his big break in the cult classic TV series "Freaks and Geeks" before moving into the mainstream with a little sitcom called "How I Met Your Mother." He also proved he could be a leading man on the big screen in both original properties ("Forgetting Sarah Marshall") and well-known pieces of intellectual property ("The Muppets"). More recently, he's putting his comedic and dramatic chops to good use with "Shrinking."
However, consistent work in the entertainment industry isn't always synonymous with happiness. Segel has struggled, like so many others, whether it was due to outside forces or his own personal demons. Segel isn't even the only "How I Met Your Mother" star to experience difficult times — there are some tragic details about Alyson Hannigan that the general public may not know about.
Acting can function as a sort of "feast or famine" situation where there's either a lot of work or very little. Segel himself said as much during a chat with Vanity Fair: "It can be a bit of an abusive relationship too because when it loves you, it loves you so much and it feels just like love. But then when it turns on you, it's kinda absent." Fortunately, Segel has gotten through it all with aplomb and come out the other side as a very respected actor and writer.
Jason Segel felt like an outsider as a child
Bullying tends to be a rite of passage for anyone growing up, especially when there's only something minor that separates them from what's deemed "normal." Jason Segel was no exception, and he had a hard time fitting in largely because he grew up in an interfaith household where his father was Jewish and his mother was Christian. It made life difficult, especially since he attended both Jewish and Christian schools and never quite felt like he fit in no matter where he was.
While on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, Segel described one incident where he invited some of his Christian school classmates to his bar mitzvah: "This is when you become funny ... Little 13-year-old Jason Segel standing there like, 'On Saturday I become a man.' It's literally a direct cut to getting punched in the face."
Difficulty making friends did have a silver lining; it resulted in his parents wanting him to take acting classes so that he would open up and become less shy. Growing up in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles also meant he was near the action, and could legitimately get cast in projects like "Can't Hardly Wait" and "Dead Man on Campus" when he was still a teenager.
His big break was canceled far too soon
Jason Segel probably thought he hit the jackpot when he landed a major role on "Freaks and Geeks," which debuted in 1999. Practically an incubator for comedic talent that would dominate the zeitgeist over the next couple of decades both in front of and behind the camera, the cast included Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, and James Franco (as well as a slew of future famous actors who appeared as guest stars). Meanwhile, Judd Apatow (director of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin") served as an executive producer, while "Bridemaids" director Paul Feig created the whole thing. Surely, this show would last for a minimum of six seasons, right?
Sadly, the series was plagued by low viewership, but you can't exactly blame general audiences for not trying to follow along. The main reason "Freaks and Geeks" was canceled so soon was that NBC continually changed the day and time new episodes aired. Compounding the issue was the fact that "Freaks and Geeks" was serialized, so if you missed a couple of episodes, you might feel completely lost if you tried to pick it up again when casually flipping through channels.
The cancellation didn't exactly come as a surprise to Segel, who told TV Insider years later that there were telltale signs: "The craft services table, which you're in awe of when you're a kid, started out really lush with meats and cheeses and all this delicious stuff," he recalled. "And then slowly we noticed that there was just a box of mini corn pops and some creamer. We were like, 'Oh, this isn't good. We're not gonna make it.'"
Jason Segel had trouble landing parts after Freaks and Geeks
"Freaks and Geeks" is one of many TV shows that became hits after they were canceled, but that probably didn't mean much to an unemployed Jason Segel at the time. Judd Apatow gave him some tough love as well, advising him that due to his tall height, he'd have trouble getting cast in more movies and shows, so he'd be better off writing his own material. Several years after "Freaks and Geeks" went off the air, Apatow tried to hire him for "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," but Universal refused to hire him, dimming his prospects even further.
Segel appeared on a few episodes of "Undeclared" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," but other auditions weren't as successful. At one point, he went out for the role of Cheddar Bob in the 2002 film "8 Mile." Both Segel and his "Freaks and Geeks" co-star Seth Rogen were up for the part, and they actually auditioned together, feeding each other the lines from the script.
In his biography "Yearbook," Rogen wrote about the audition, which involved Segel spouting dialogue like, "Yo, yo, mothaf****! It's Chedda! What up, b****!" As Rogen elaborated, "I started laughing hysterically. And so did Jason. We literally couldn't make it through the auditions. As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it." Not surprisingly, neither man got the part, but if you're going to botch an audition, doing so with a friend is probably the best way to do it.
He was very unhappy at the height of How I Met Your Mother
Jason Segel may lost parts in "8 Mile" or "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," but he arguably wound up with something way better. In 2005, "How I Met Your Mother" premiered, and unlike "Freaks and Geeks," it was a hit, maintaining high viewership throughout its nine-season run. It finally gave Segel steady work as one of the main cast members — Marshall, who has some of the funniest moments on "How I Met Your Mother." Best friend to protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), Marshall seemingly has a perfect relationship with Lily (Alyson Hannigan), and Ted wants that kind of happiness for himself.
One would assume that having a hit TV show and steady work would give Segel some inner peace, but as the show carried on, it only made him sadder. He admitted in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable with other comedic actors that during the final few seasons of "How I Met Your Mother," which was also around the time he starred in hit movies like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "The Muppets," he was severely unhappy.
"Things were firing in both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going and I was really unhappy," Segel revealed, adding that despite his success, he couldn't get the projects he really wanted to do greenlit, and still felt like he needed to prove himself.
A bad break-up forced him to confront his alcohol use
The final few years of "How I Met Your Mother" were tough for Jason Segel for a couple of reasons. For starters, he began dating fellow actor Michelle Williams in 2012, but the relationship only lasted for about a year. The long distance nature of the relationship was reported as the reason for the split, but if there was any upside to the breakup, it's that it was allegedly responsible for getting Segel into Alcoholics Anonymous to treat his drinking.
It's unclear how bad Segel's alcohol abuse got, although there were instances of him slurring his words while speaking to paparazzi in 2011. In 2013, he was spotted attending an AA meeting in Los Angeles, where he said he had been sober for 12 days at that point. Reportedly, getting sober helped Segel portray David Foster Wallace, the novelist behind "Infinite Jest" who struggled with addiction himself, in the 2015 film "The End of the Tour."
During a luncheon to promote the film (via Page Six), Segel talked about relating to Wallace. "I felt like, 'Oh, thank God, here's somebody else who's willing to talk about these things,'" Segel said.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Segel's dramatic turns haven't been received all that well
Jason Segel is mostly known for doing comedies, but even in a sitcom like "How I Met Your Mother," there were still times where the actor showed he could get serious. Segel was at the center of many "How I Met Your Mother" scenes that left fans in tears, like when Marshall finds out his father died. After the sitcom ended in 2014, Segel attempted to expand what he was capable of as an actor by starring in the aforementioned "The End of the Tour" as writer David Foster Wallace.
The film was well received by critics, earning a 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviewers were highly complimentary of Segel's performance, with Moira MacDonald of The Seattle Times writing, "What Segel does, from his opening minutes on screen to the movie's end, is craft a portrait of what feels like an utterly real person, not an actor's portrayal of one." The problem is no one saw the movie, and it only grossed $3 million.
During a different Hollywood Reporter roundtable, he talked about how no one really cared about him doing dramas: "I thought, 'Look out world. Here comes me doing drama.' And it turns out nobody gives a s***." But after nearly a decade on the same sitcom, it seemed like Segel was ready for a change even if most "How I Met Your Mother" fans didn't really care about his dramatic inclinations.
He struggled with writers' block for seven years
After "Freaks and Geeks" ended, Judd Apatow had told Jason Segel that he would need to write if he wanted regular work in the entertainment industry. And that's exactly what Segel did, writing several films he starred in like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "The Muppets," and "The Five-Year Engagement." He also penned the poorly received "Sex Tape," after which he found himself in a creative rut, at least when it came to writing.
While he was working on "Shrinking," Segel told MovieZine, "I hadn't written anything in like seven years, and I didn't know if I was going to be able to write again ... I was really stuck." Segel did, of course, write again, but it came in the form of the little-seen drama series, "Dispatches From Elsewhere," in which he also starred as Peter.
The showwas about a group of people trying to get to the bottom of a complex scavenger hunt, and Peter is someone who needs a greater meaning in his life. It's somewhat autobiographical, as Segel was struggling with his own sense of purpose around the same time. In the same Moviezine interview, he credited "Dispatches From Elsewhere" for helping him get to a place where he could work on "Shrinking," where he's also a writer in addition to a star.
He had to move out of Los Angeles to focus on himself
As mentioned previously, Segel grew up in Los Angeles and stayed there throughout most of his formative years. And while it makes sense to live there, since that's where many movies and TV shows are created and filmed, it ultimately proved unsatisfying for Segel after a while.
After finishing "How I Met Your Mother," Segel moved to the small town of Ojai, California to prepare for "The End of the Tour." He liked it so much that he decided to stay because, as he told The Los Angeles Times, it finally made him feel at peace: "Being there had the really interesting side-effect of realizing — after six weeks time, mind you — that, 'Oh, my gosh. I finally feel calm.' And it occurred to me that when you're doing this job and living in L.A., you're never leaving campus."
Segel has noted that his move away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood was essential, both as a person and an artist. He spoke about moving to Ojai on "Today," saying, "I realized that art is supposed to be a reflection of what you're going through and I actually wasn't going through much life-wise," he explained. Considering "Shrinking" films throughout Los Angeles, Segel still probably finds himself commuting fairly often for the show.
Jason Segel's confronted anxiety, which helped shape Shrinking
With a cult hit in "Freaks and Geeks" and a pop culture fixture in "How I Met Your Mother," some would say Jason Segel has done it all as far as television's concerned. But the actor upped the ante yet again with a profound comedy-drama in the form of Apple TV's "Shrinking," for which he's also a writer and co-creator. He plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist grieving his wife's death who starts being far more honest with his patients, leading to some remarkable revelations about them and himself.
"Shrinking" gives Segel a chance to do both comedic and dramatic work, and the idea of exploring people's mental health hits close to home for the actor. He opened up to Yahoo Entertainment about going to therapy for some of his own mental health struggles: "I have always struggled a bit with anxiety," he confessed. "And some sense that something is wrong, a sense of impending doom. At some point I decided there was no reason to spend my life not feeling good."
Everything happens for a reason. While moving away from Los Angeles might seem like a death knell for a creative career, it actually helped Segel land his job on "Shrinking." Fellow creators Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence invited Segel to join them in working on the show when one of Lawrence's friends saw him walking happily around Ojai and figured he'd be a good guy to get aboard the burgeoning project. It might have been the most profitable walk Segel ever took.