Tragic Details About How I Met Your Mother Star Jason Segel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On the surface, it looks like Jason Segel has had a pretty enviable career. He got his big break in the cult classic TV series "Freaks and Geeks" before moving into the mainstream with a little sitcom called "How I Met Your Mother." He also proved he could be a leading man on the big screen in both original properties ("Forgetting Sarah Marshall") and well-known pieces of intellectual property ("The Muppets"). More recently, he's putting his comedic and dramatic chops to good use with "Shrinking."

However, consistent work in the entertainment industry isn't always synonymous with happiness. Segel has struggled, like so many others, whether it was due to outside forces or his own personal demons. Segel isn't even the only "How I Met Your Mother" star to experience difficult times — there are some tragic details about Alyson Hannigan that the general public may not know about.

Acting can function as a sort of "feast or famine" situation where there's either a lot of work or very little. Segel himself said as much during a chat with Vanity Fair: "It can be a bit of an abusive relationship too because when it loves you, it loves you so much and it feels just like love. But then when it turns on you, it's kinda absent." Fortunately, Segel has gotten through it all with aplomb and come out the other side as a very respected actor and writer.