14 Best Movies Like Anora

After it released in 2024, writer-director Sean Baker's film "Anora" — which stars Mikey Madison as the titular Anora "Ani" Mikheeva — became the talk of the town, and before long, it was an Oscar darling. (It also won pretty much every major awards, including a handful for Baker, one for Madison, and best picture.) So what should you watch if you loved "Anora" and are looking to beef up your queue?

First things first. As Ani — an exotic dancer who lives in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn — goes about her day to day life, she's asked to cater to a client at the club where she works specifically because she speaks some Russian. The client in question, Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), happens to be the son of a wealthy and powerful Russian oligarch, and before long, Vanya is hiring Ani to join him at his home on a regular basis. Then, when he reveals to her that he's going to get kicked out of the United States and forced to return to Russia, the two decide to get married in Las Vegas ... and when Vanya's parents find out and send henchmen to annul the marriage, a madcap chase begins.

"Anora" is fantastic, and there are a lot of other great movies with the same vibe (as well as other movies helmed by Baker or featuring Madison). Here's what to watch if you love "Anora."