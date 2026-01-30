Home Alone And Schitt's Creek Star Catherine O'Hara Dead At 71

TMZ is reporting that Catherine O'Hara, star of "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Best in Show," has died at the age of 71. No cause of death was provided along with the breaking news.

O'Hara was, in case you're somehow unaware of her work, a comedy titan. After playing Macauley Culkin's forgetful mom in "Home Alone," O'Hara regularly worked with writer-director Christopher Guest on largely improvised films like "Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show," and "For Your Consideration." From 2015 to 2020, O'Hara played the lead role of Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek," which won her her first-ever Emmy in 2021 as the series swept the comedy categories at the awards ceremony.

Most recently, O'Hara played studio executive Patty Leigh on the Apple TV hit "The Studio" and therapist Gail Lynden on the second season of HBO's dystopian series "The Last of Us."